Arjun Deshwal helps Jaipur Pink Panthers beat UP Yoddhas in PKL

Riding on Arjun Deswal's 13 points, defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers scored an emphatic 41-24 win over UP Yoddhas in their Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here on Wednesday.
This was Deswal's third 'Super 10' of the season and gave the Panthers a massive 17-point victory.
Both teams started cautiously with the Panthers leading 6-5 after the first 10 minutes.
Deswal made light work of the Yoddhas' defence and Panthers' captain Sunil Kumar produced a file tackle on Vijay Malik to score an 'all out' in the 14th minute as the reigning champions raced to 11-6 lead.
Deswal got rid of four defenders in as many raids, which was followed by two sharp tackles that saw the Panthers inflict a second 'all out' within four minutes.
With the scoreline reading 20-7 in favour of the Panthers, things started looking dismal for the Yoddhas.
The Panthers went into the break leading by 15 points at 24-9.
The Yoddhas gained momentum in the second half through two tackles from Gurdeep and a burst of pace from Pardeep Narwal. But in the end, the deficit was far too big to bridge.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)