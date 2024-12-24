Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 09:24 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi seal semifinal berth with win over Gujarat Giants

PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi seal semifinal berth with win over Gujarat Giants

Delhi, the season 8 champions, extended their unbeaten streak to 15 matches, a record for any team in PKL history.

PKL, Kabaddi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi

Photo: PKL

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dabang Delhi KC secured the second semi-final spot in Pro Kabaddi league with a commanding 41-35 victory over Gujarat Giants here on Monday.

Delhi, the season 8 champions, extended their unbeaten streak to 15 matches, a record for any team in PKL history.

Ashu Malik was the standout performer once again, leading the charge with 14 points, including his 18th Super 10 of the season.

Gujarat Giants drew first blood through Rakesh's toe touch, building an early 4-2 advantage. They maintained pressure and executed an ALL OUT on Dabang Delhi, extending their lead to 10-5 by the 8-minute mark.

However, Dabang Delhi mounted a strong comeback in the latter stages of the half. The turning point came through Ashu Malik's Super Raid, where he scored four crucial points.

 

Also Read

PKL 2024 December 23 matches

PKL 2024, December 23 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

Players in action during PKL match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru...

Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Tamil Thalaivas trounce Bengaluru Bulls 42-32

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024, December 22 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

haryana steelers patna pirates

PKL 2024: Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants play out thrilling tie

PKL 2024 highlights

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Patna held Gujarat for a tie; Delhi beat Jaipur

Despite Gujarat's unsuccessful review challenging a boundary line decision, Delhi's momentum continued to build.

Ashu Malik proved particularly effective, securing multiple points through running hand touches and kicks. The Gujarat Giants' defence, despite some strong moments, struggled to contain Dabang Delhi raiders in the closing minutes, who inflicted an ALL OUT on the Gujarat Giants as well.

The half ended dramatically with Delhi holding a narrow 20-17 lead at the break.

The second half saw Delhi assert their dominance. Ashu Malik continued his impressive performance, achieving a Super 10 and consistently finding ways through the Gujarat Giants' defence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PKL 2024 playoffs

PKL 2024 playoffs: Full list of qualified teams and live streaming details

PKL 2024 December 21 matches

PKL 2024, December 21 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

PKL 2024 highlights

Jaipur Pink Panthers defeat Bengal Warriorz to secure playoff spot

PKL 2024 highlights

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriors; Telegu Titans thrash Paltan Paltan

PKL 2024 December 20 matches

PKL 2024, December 20 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

Topics : Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon