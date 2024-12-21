PKL 2024 live score updates: Patna vs Gujarat underway; Delhi to take on Jaipur next
The top three raiders of PKL 2024, Devank, Ashu and Arjun, will be in action today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Matchday 63 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will feature Patna Pirates taking on Gujarat Giants in today's first match at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, at 8 pm IST. The second clash of the day will see Dabang Delhi face off against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Patna, Delhi, and Jaipur have all qualified for the playoffs and will look for a top-two finish with a win on Saturday.
PKL 2024 first match on December 21: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants
In the first match, Patna Pirates will take on Gujarat Giants in a crucial encounter. While Patna Pirates have already secured their spot in the playoffs, they are still in the race for a top-two finish in the points table. With this in mind, they will aim to secure all five points from the match on Saturday to boost their chances of a strong finish. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention, will look to finish the season on a high and end their campaign with a strong performance.
Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants: playing 7
Patna Pirates (probable): Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Gurdeep, Ankit
Gujarat Giants (probable): Guman Singh, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Manuj, Neeraj Kumar, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Jitender Yadav Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here
PKL 2024 second match on December 21: Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
The second match of the day features Dabang Delhi against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs, but the battle for a top-two finish in the points table is still wide open. Jaipur enters the match fresh off a victory over Bengal, while Dabang Delhi is on a 13-match unbeaten streak. This clash promises to be a thrilling contest, with both teams eager to secure a higher finish. Fans of both sides can look forward to an exciting encounter, knowing their teams will be in the playoffs, but both are determined to finish strong.
Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: playing 7
Dabang Delhi (probable): Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish, Yogesh, Gaurav Chhillar, Sandeep, Ashish Malik
Jaipur Pink Panthers (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal, Abhijeet Malik, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 21 matches in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details
PKL 2024 December 21 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
8:05 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES; PAT vs GG: Gujarat with early lead
5": Gujarat Giants starts on a high as they take the early lead in the match.
Score: PAT 4-10 GG (1st half)
7:58 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES; PAT vs GG: First match of the night underway
The first match of the night between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants is now underway.
7:45 PM
7:30 PM
7:15 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Points table
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Haryana Steelers (Q)
|21
|15
|6
|0
|79
|2
|Patna Pirates (Q)
|21
|13
|7
|1
|74
|3
|U.P. Yoddhas (Q)
|21
|12
|6
|3
|74
|4
|Dabang Delhi K.C. (Q)
|20
|11
|5
|4
|71
|5
|Jaipur Pink Panthers (Q)
|21
|12
|7
|2
|69
|6
|U Mumba
|20
|11
|7
|2
|66
|7
|Telugu Titans
|22
|12
|10
|0
|66
|8
|Puneri Paltan (E)
|21
|8
|10
|3
|55
|9
|Tamil Thalaivas (E)
|20
|7
|12
|1
|45
|10
|Bengal Warriors (E)
|21
|5
|13
|3
|41
|11
|Gujarat Giants (E)
|20
|5
|13
|2
|35
|12
|Bengaluru Bulls (E)
|20
|2
|17
|1
|19
7:00 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of PKL 2024, December 21 matches from Pune. While no qualification or elimination are on the cards today, the place at the top two of the points table is definitely up for the grabs with Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi in action action today. But who will walk out victorious? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 7:00 PM IST