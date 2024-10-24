PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs UP Yoddhas match begins at 8 PM
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The seventh matchday of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will see the Bengal Warriorz take on UP Yoddhas in the first match today at the Gachibowli Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second exciting clash of the day will feature the Haryana Steelers taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers. As the league matches continue, every point could make or break a team's campaign in the end.
The Bengal Warriorz would want to secure a win after their narrow defeat against Jaipur last time around. UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, will look to achieve back-to-back wins in the league, having registered a resounding victory against the Bengaluru Bulls earlier.
Bengal Warriorz vs UP Yoddhas Playing 7
Bengal Warriorz Playing 7: Fazel Atrachali (C), Nitesh Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh, Mayur Kadam, Nitin Kumar, Praveen Thakur
UP Yoddhas Playing 7: Bharat, Mahender Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Sumit, Surender Gill (C), Ashu Singh, Sahul Kumar
PKL 2024 second match on October 24: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
The second match of the day will feature two teams who had opposite results in their last matches. While the Haryana Steelers will be aiming for a victory after their previous defeat, the Jaipur Pink Panthers come into the match following a big-margin win in their last encounter.
Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7
Haryana Steelers Playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 (probable): Lucky Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Vikas Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Reza Mirbagheri
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 October 24 matches in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
PKL 2024 October 24 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here.
7:09 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 7 for UP Yoddhas out!
UP Yoddhas Playing 7: Bharat, Mahender Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Sumit, Surender Gill (C), Ashu Singh, Sahul Kumar
7:07 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 7 for Bengal Warriorz out!
Playing 7 for Bengal Warriorz: Fazel Atrachali (C), Nitesh Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh, Mayur Kadam, Nitin Kumar, Praveen Thakur
7:05 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head to Head stats
Bengal Warriorz have the edge over UP Yoddhasin terms of head-to-head statistics
Matches: 14
Bengal Warriorz: 5
UP Yoddhas: 4
Tie: 5
6:55 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengal look to get first win
Bengal Warriorz will be looking forward to their forst win on the night after a narrow defeat against Jaipur in their campaign opener.
6:44 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengal vs UP in 1st match
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024. The first match of the day will have the Bengal Warriorz take on the UP Yoddhas in the league.
First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 6:42 PM IST