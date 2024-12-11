PKL 2024 live score updates: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru underway; U Mumba vs Thalaivas up next
The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues as league leaders Haryana Steelers take on the Bengaluru Bulls in the first tie of the day at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune at 8 PM IST. The second encounter of the matchday will feature defending U Mumba locking horns with Tamil Thalaivas. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed points today to try and move into the top 6 of the table.
PKL 2024 first match on December 11: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
The two teams have had very different experiences this season, with contrasting positions on the table. The Steelers are full of confidence, sitting comfortably at the top of the standings with 14 wins from 18 matches in PKL 11.
In contrast, the Bulls have had a disappointing season, with almost everything going wrong for them. They’ve struggled across all aspects of the game and find themselves at the bottom of the table, earning just 19 points. The Bulls head into this match following a draw against the Gujarat Giants.
Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7:
Haryana Steelers playing 7: Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Patare, Naveen, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui.
Bengaluru Bulls playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Akshit, Nitin Rawal, Pankaj, Arulnanthbabu, Parteek.
PKL 2024 second match on December 11: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas
Mumba has struggled to maintain their strong form, facing difficulties in recent matches. Their inconsistency has cost them, as they’ve been unable to turn draws into wins, leading to dropped points.
Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas have been highly disappointing this season. They haven’t lived up to expectations following their auction decisions and have struggled to match the pace of other teams. With their playoff hopes virtually extinguished, the remainder of their season is about putting up a strong fight for pride.
U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7:
U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chouhan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir.
Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Moein Shafaghi, Nitesh Kumar, Aasish, Ronak, Sahil Gulia, Amir Hossein, Himanshu.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 11 matches in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details
PKL 2024 December 11 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India
8:20 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SUPER RAID!
Super raid for Haryana Steelers as Vinay takes 3 raid points to make it 14-9 now.
8:17 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana lead 11-9!
Vishal is tackled as Bengaluru stay close to Haryana.
8:09 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana lead 7-6 at time-out!
Haryana have a slender 1 point lead at the first time-out as the Bengaluru Bulls are taking the game to them every step of the way so far.
8:05 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana lead 6-4!
Vishal is tackled as Bengaluru close the gap 6-4
8:00 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Shivam tackled!
Shivam is tackled as Bengaluru make it 1-1.
8:00 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana take the first point!
Haryana take the first point as Jatin gets tackled
7:36 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Less than half an hour away!
We are less than 30 minutes away from the action as the Haryana and Bengaluru players begin their warm-ups
7:26 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana closer to the playoffs!
Haryana could become one of the first teams to go through to the knockouts if they continue their dominant run tonight against Bengaluru Bulls.
7:15 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 7 for both sides
Haryana Steelers playing 7: Shivam Patare, Vinay, Jaideep (C), Rahul, Shadloui, Sanjay, Vishal
Bengaluru Bulls playing 7: Naveen, Pardeep Narwal (C), Jatin, Parteek, Nitin Rawal, Sunny, Saurabh Nandal
7:12 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: U Mumba take on Thalaivas!
The second match of the day will see the Tamil Thalaivas take on U Mumba in Pune. Match to start at 9 PM IST.
7:00 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: League leaders in action again!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024. Table toppers Haryana Steelers are in action again as they take on Bengaluru Bulls in order to seal their place among the playoffs. Action to begin at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 6:58 PM IST