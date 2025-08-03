Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi full squad, schedule and live streaming details

Dabang Delhi will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Bengaluru Bulls on September 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi full squad

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi full squad

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2022 champions, Dabang Delhi KC, step into PKL 2025 determined to reclaim their spot at the summit after underwhelming recent campaigns. While unpredictability has marked their journey in the last few seasons, this year Delhi bring a blend of exciting youth and experienced campaigners, including the return of superstar raider Ashu Malik (acquired for INR 1.90 crore) and ace Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali. 
 
With a revamped lineup that features Mohit, seasoned all-rounder Amir Hossein Bastami, and key contributions expected from new young talents, Delhi are hungry to shed their “inconsistent” tag. Under renewed leadership and coaching, the squad is well-balanced and hopes to channel its mix of attacking flair and defensive guile to break into title contention again, aiming for nothing less than a trophy this season.
 

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi full squad

Sandeep, Mohit, Fazel Atrachali, Ashu Malik, Amir Hossein Bastami, Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Naveen, Gaurav Chhillar, Akshit, Neeraj Narwal, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Arkam Shaikh, Amit, Vijay, Anil Gurjar

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi full schedule

Date Match No. Fixture Venue
Sep 02, 2025 Match 9 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
Sep 04, 2025 Match 14 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
Sep 07, 2025 Match 20 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
Sep 09, 2025 Match 23 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriorz Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
Sep 11, 2025 Match 28 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
Sep 17, 2025 Match 37 Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
Sep 20, 2025 Match 43 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C. SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
Sep 25, 2025 Match 50 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
Sep 29, 2025 Match 54 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Oct 03, 2025 Match 61 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddhas SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Oct 06, 2025 Match 67 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Oct 07, 2025 Match 70 Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Oct 09, 2025 Match 73 Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C. SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Oct 10, 2025 Match 75 Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Oct 12, 2025 Match 79 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Oct 17, 2025 Match 92 Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
Oct 18, 2025 Match 94 Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
Oct 22, 2025 Match 105 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Also Read

PKL 2025 Bengaluru Bulls full squad

PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025 Bengal Warriorz full squad

PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025 Patna Pirates full squad

PKL 2025: Patna Pirates full squad, schedule, and live streaming details

Former PKL star Rishank Devadiga

Haryana, Pune and Tamil favourites to win PKL 2025: Rishank Devadiga

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL season 12 to be played across Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and New Delhi

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Dabang Delhi matches

When will PKL 2025 begin? 
PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
When will Dabang Delhi play their first match in PKL 2025? 
Dabang Delhi will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Bengaluru Bulls on September 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
How many matches will Dabang Delhi play in PKL 2025? 
Dabang Delhi will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Dabang Delhi matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All PKL 2025 matches of Dabang Delhi will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of Dabang Delhi matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All PKL 2025 matches of Dabang Delhi will stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

From schedule to live streaming: All you need to know about Pro Kabaddi League 2025

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 full schedule, venues, time, squads, live streaming

PKL 2025 top buys

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 start date, timings, PKL 2025 live streaming

PKL 2025 top buys

When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 begin? Expected venues and format

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was PKL 2025's most expensive player

Pro Kabaddi League sees 10 players cross Rs 1 cr mark in season 12 auction

PKL 2025 auction full list of sold and unsold players

PKL 2025 auction: Full list of sold, unsold players; top buys & all squads

Topics : Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon