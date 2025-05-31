Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PKL 2025: Top five most expensive players in auction and their career stats

PKL 2025: Top five most expensive players in auction and their career stats

Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh became the most expensive player in PKL 2025 when Gujarat Giants acquired him for ₹2.23 crore

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was PKL 2025's most expensive player

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh became PKL 2025's most expensive player (PIC:X)

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 auction witnessed unprecedented bidding wars, culminating in record-breaking deals that underscored the league's growing stature. Franchises demonstrated strategic acumen and a willingness to invest heavily in top-tier talent, reshaping team dynamics ahead of Season 12. Notably, Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh emerged as the most expensive player, with Gujarat Giants securing his services for ₹2.23 crore. This acquisition highlights the increasing value placed on versatile players who can influence both offensive and defensive plays. Similarly, Devank Dalal's move to Bengal Warriors for ₹2.205 crore reflects his rising prominence in the league. The auction's outcomes suggest a shift towards building squads around dynamic players capable of adapting to various in-game scenarios. 
 
 
1. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh: ₹2.23 crore (Gujarat Giants) 
Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh became the most expensive player in PKL 2025 when Gujarat Giants acquired him for ₹2.23 crore. Known for his formidable defensive skills and versatility, Shadloui's previous seasons with Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan showcased his ability to dominate the mat. His consistent performance, including leading tackle points in Season 10, made him a coveted asset in the auction.
 
Career stats:

  • Matches played: 92
  • Tackle points: 354
  • Raid points: 94
2. Devank Dalal: ₹2.205 crore (Bengal Warriors)
 
Devank Dalal, the standout raider of Season 11, was snapped up by Bengal Warriors for ₹2.205 crore. His agility and strategic raids have been instrumental in his team's offensive strategies. Dalal's impressive raid points tally in the previous season underscored his value, prompting a fierce bidding war among franchises.
 
Career stats:
  • Matches played: 31
  • Tackle points: 0
  • Raid points: 306
 
3. Ashu Malik: ₹1.9 crore (Dabang Delhi) 
Dabang Delhi invested ₹1.9 crore in acquiring Ashu Malik, recognising his potential to bolster their raiding department. Malik's swift movements and ability to breach defensive lines have made him a rising star in the league. His performance trajectory suggests a promising addition to Delhi's line-up.
 
Career stats:
  • Matches played: 91
  • Tackle points: 32
  • Raid points: 730
4. Ankit Jaglan: ₹1.573 crore (Patna Pirates) 
Patna Pirates secured Ankit Jaglan for ₹1.573 crore, aiming to strengthen their defensive unit. Jaglan's tactical acumen and robust defence have been pivotal in his previous stints, making him a valuable pick for the Pirates as they look to reclaim their dominance in the league.
 
Career stats:
  • Matches played: 48
  • Tackle points: 145
  • Raid points: 0
5. Arjun Deshwal: ₹1.405 crore (Tamil Thalaivas) 
Arjun Deshwal's acquisition by Tamil Thalaivas for ₹1.405 crore adds significant firepower to their raiding squad. Deshwal's consistent scoring ability and experience make him a strategic asset as the Thalaivas aim for a strong performance in Season 12.
 
Career stats:
  • Matches played: 114
  • Raid points: 1174
  • Tackle points: 8
 

First Published: May 31 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

