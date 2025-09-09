PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna vs Bengaluru at 8 PM IST; Gujarat vs Tamil Thalaivas at 9 PM IST
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Another matchday of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 action straight from the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag brings an exciting double-header lined up tonight as teams push for momentum heading into the business end of the tournament. While one game promises a star attraction all over the court, the other one will see teams fighting to get good form in their hands.
Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz
Kicking off tonight’s action, Ashu Malik-led Dabang Delhi will go head-to-head with a struggling Bengal Warriorz side at 8:00 PM IST. Delhi, riding high on a three-match winning streak, will be eyeing the top spot in the PKL points table with a victory tonight.
Ashu Malik has been in top form, leading his team with aggressive raids and calm leadership. He’ll be looking to dismantle Bengal’s defense and guide Delhi to their fourth consecutive win.
On the flip side, Bengal Warriorz, led by Devank Dalal, are desperate to snap their poor run of form. With their backs against the wall, the former champions need a statement performance to get back into playoff contention.
Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz Probable Starting 7s
Dabang Delhi starting 7: Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Naveen, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Fazel Atrachali
Bengal Warriorz starting 7: Devank, Mayur Kadam, Parteek, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Ashish
Match 2: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
In the second match of the night, it’s a battle between two evenly matched sides, Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers, both of whom have had a mixed start to the season.
Gujarat Giants, buoyed by their recent win over Tamil Thalaivas, will look to continue that momentum and notch their second win of the season. Their defence has looked more settled, and with Iranian powerhouse Mohammadreza Shadloui in their ranks, they’re a team that can trouble anyone.
Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, started their campaign with a victory but have since slumped to back-to-back defeats. With key players like Reza Mirbagheri and Nitin Rawal, they’ll hope to regroup and return to winning ways.
The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM IST, and we’ll be bringing you all the action right here.
Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Starting 7s
Gujarat Giants starting 7: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Amit, Sumit, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Milad Jabbari
Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7: Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahil Satpal, Ali Choubtarash, Ronak Singh, Nitin Rawal
PKL 2025 September 9 matches live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 9 matches in India.
PKL 2025 September 9 matches live streaming: The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 9 matches from Vizag here
7:49 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes from action as the fans in Vizag warm up the atmosphere to see their heroes in action.
7:39 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: First match of the night!
Tonight’s PKL 2025 action kicks off with Ashu Malik’s Dabang Delhi taking on a struggling Bengal Warriorz. Delhi, currently on a three-match winning run, will aim to climb to the top of the points table with another strong performance.
Skipper Ashu Malik has been the driving force behind Delhi’s success, combining fearless raiding with composed leadership. He’ll look to pierce through Bengal’s defense and secure a fourth straight victory for his side.
Meanwhile, Devank Dalal’s Bengal Warriorz are in desperate need of a turnaround. Winless in recent outings, the former champions must produce a big performance tonight to revive their playoff hopes.
7:29 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins at 8 PM IST!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the PKL 2025 as the fans get another exciting double header for them tonight from Vizag. Delhi, Bengal, Gujarat and Jaipur all in action tonight. First match between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriorz to begin at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:27 PM IST