PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur vs Bengal at 8 PM IST; U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan at 9 PM IST
Live

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur vs Bengal at 8 PM IST; U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan at 9 PM IST

In the opener, the home side Jaipur Pink Panthers, led by Nitin Rawal, take on the Bengal Warriorz.

Image
The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 is all set to resume action with the start of its second leg in Jaipur. Fans can expect a thrilling evening at the SMS Indoor Stadium, which will host another set of exciting encounters today.
 
In the opener, the home side Jaipur Pink Panthers, led by Nitin Rawal, take on the Bengal Warriorz, while the nightcap will see U Mumba lock horns with Puneri Paltans, both teams eager to get maximum points on the night.
 
Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz
 
The Jaipur Pink Panthers, winners of the very first Pro Kabaddi League season, are set to take on Season 7 champions Bengal Warriors once again in Season 12. This fixture has always been one to watch, known for its high-energy contests and tightly fought battles. With 20 previous encounters between them, the rivalry is well-established, often producing thrilling, nail-biting finishes. 
 
Jaipur thrives on a fast and aggressive raiding strategy, while Bengal brings a more balanced, tactical approach to the mat. As both teams continue their push for crucial wins this season, their upcoming showdown holds significant weight in the playoff race. With playoff implications and a history of close games, fans can look forward to another intense and action-packed clash.
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz Probable Starting 7s
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Deepanshu Khatri, Ali Choubtarash, Aashish, Nitin Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahil Satpal, Nitin Rawal (C)
 
Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Devank (C), Mayur Kadam, Omid Mohammadshah, Parteek, Manprit, Ashish 
 
Match 2: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan
 
The Maharashtra Derby returns as U Mumba take on Puneri Paltan in Match 40 of PKL Season 12 at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur. Both teams are in the top three and among the league’s best defensive sides. Puneri Paltan top the charts in average tackle points, with Gaurav Khatri leading in both tackle strike rate and average points. Remarkably, all four of their defenders have registered High 5s. While U Mumba’s defense has dipped lately, Vijay Kumar stood out in their last game. This high-stakes clash will also see champion captains Sunil Kumar and Aslam Inamdar face off.
 
U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Probable Starting 7s
 
U Mumba playing 7 (probable):Rinku, A. Zafardanesh, Sunil Kumar (C), Anil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Vijay Kumar
 
Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable):Gaurav Khatri, Aditya Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite, Gurdeep, Aslam Inamdar (C), Vishal Bhardwaj
 
PKL 2025 September 18 matches live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 18 matches in India.
 
PKL 2025 September 18 matches live streaming: The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 18 matches from Jaipur here
7:53 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the action to start in Jaipur tonight as the hosts and Bengal players are ready to take the court.
7:47 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maharashtra Derby later in the night!

The Maharashtra Derby is back as U Mumba face Puneri Paltan in Match 40 of PKL Season 12 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Both sides are currently in the top three and boast some of the best defensive records this season. Puneri Paltan lead the league in average tackle points, with Gaurav Khatri dominating in both tackle strike rate and average tackle points. Impressively, all four of their starting defenders have earned High 5s. U Mumba’s defense has shown some inconsistency recently, though Vijay Kumar impressed last match. The game also features title-winning captains Sunil Kumar and Aslam Inamdar.
7:38 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1st clash of the night!

7:28 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another set of exciting fixtures in Jaipur!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 double header tonight in Jaipur. Hosts Jaipur, Bengal, U Mumba and the Puneri Paltans are in action for tonight's matches as the fans look forward to another action packed night. Action begins at 8 PM IST.
Topics : Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

