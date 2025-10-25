PKL 2025 Play-in LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana vs Jaipur at 8 PM IST; Mumba vs Patna at 9 PM IST
The knockout journey of PKL Season 12 begins today with a mouth-watering encounter between the Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 enters its decisive phase today at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium with two high-stakes Play-In clashes. In the first match, defending champions Haryana Steelers lock horns with two-time title winners Jaipur Pink Panthers, while U Mumba face three-time champions Patna Pirates in the second. The two losing sides will bow out of the competition, while the winners will progress to Eliminator 1 scheduled for Sunday.
Play-in 1: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
The knockout journey of PKL Season 12 begins with a mouth-watering encounter between the Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Haryana, who secured fifth place in the league phase, suffered a setback with the injury of key raider Shivam Patare but remain determined under captain Jaideep Dahiya’s leadership. Jaipur, after two consecutive defeats, will be eager to rediscover their rhythm. With both teams possessing formidable defensive line-ups, the match is expected to be a low-scoring tactical battle decided by the composure of their young raiders. An intense and thrilling start to the playoffs awaits kabaddi fans.
Play-in 2: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates
The second Play-In clash sets up a battle of former champions as U Mumba take on Patna Pirates in what promises to be a gripping contest. U Mumba, finishing sixth, will aim to extend their campaign by overcoming the experienced Pirates, who finished seventh but carry the pedigree of three championships. The stakes are massive—win and move on, or lose and exit. The victor will face the winner of the Haryana vs Jaipur duel in the Eliminator. With both teams needing six straight wins to claim the PKL 12 crown, expect intensity, strategy, and nerves of steel on display in Delhi.
7:15 PM
PKL 2025 Play-In LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana vs Jaipur head-to-head record
Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head
- Total matches: 18
- Jaipur Pink Panthers: 10
- Haryana Steelers: 6
- Tie: 2
7:00 PM
PKL 2025 Play-In LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Final points table after group stage matches
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Puneri Paltan (Q)
|18
|13
|5
|0
|26
|2
|Dabang Delhi K.C. (Q)
|18
|13
|5
|0
|26
|3
|Bengaluru Bulls (Q)
|18
|11
|7
|0
|22
|4
|Telugu Titans (Q)
|18
|10
|8
|0
|20
|5
|Haryana Steelers (Q)
|18
|10
|8
|0
|20
|6
|U Mumba (Q)
|18
|10
|8
|0
|20
|7
|Patna Pirates (Q)
|18
|8
|10
|0
|16
|8
|Jaipur Pink Panthers (Q)
|18
|8
|10
|0
|16
|9
|U.P. Yoddhas (E)
|18
|7
|11
|0
|14
|10
|Tamil Thalaivas (E)
|18
|6
|12
|0
|12
|11
|Gujarat Giants (E)
|18
|6
|12
|0
|12
|12
|Bengal Warriors (E)
|18
|6
|12
|0
|12
6:45 PM
PKL 2025 Play-In LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the blog of PKL 2025 Play-in matches. After 108 thrilling games, the PKL season 12 has finally entered the final stage, with teams finishing 5th to 8th playing the newly introduced play-in games today. In the opening play-in clash, reigning champions Haryana Steelers are set to take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, the formidable two-time winners. Later in the day, U Mumba will battle it out with Patna Pirates, the three-time title holders, in the second play-in encounter. The stakes couldn’t be higher — the losing teams will see their campaign end, while the victors will advance to Eliminator 1, slated for Sunday.
