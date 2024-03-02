Sensex (    %)
                        
Google restores Naukri, 99acres, other apps after Centre's intervention

Sources said reinstating some of the apps was not linked to the government's position but with the concerned apps complying with the Play Store Billing policies

Taking a serious note of the issue, Vaishnaw said: "India is very clear, our policy is very clear...our startups will get the protection that they need" (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Google has reinstated some popular Indian apps it had removed from its Play Store, including Naukri and 99acres, amid the government's clear signal that the delisting of Indian apps cannot be permitted.
Sources said reinstating some of the apps was not linked to the government's position but with the concerned apps complying with the Play Store Billing policies.
Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, in a post on X, confirmed that many Info Edge apps are now back in the app marketplace.
"Many of the Info Edge apps are back on the Play Store. An effort very well led by (company MD and CEO) Hitesh and the entire Info Edge team. People were up all night for this. Great crisis management," he said.
Taking a strong view of Google pulling out some apps from its Play Store, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told PTI that the delisting of Indian apps cannot be permitted and that the tech company and startups concerned have been called for a meeting next week.
In an interview, IT and Telecom Minister Vaishnaw said the startup ecosystem is key to the Indian economy and their fate cannot be left to any big tech to decide.
The minister's comments assume significance as Google on Friday began removing some apps, including popular matrimony apps, from its Play Store in India over a dispute on service fee payments, even as apps and well-known startup founders cried foul.
Taking a serious note of the issue, Vaishnaw said: "India is very clear, our policy is very clear...our startups will get the protection that they need".
The minister said the government will meet Google and app developers, who have been delisted, next week to resolve the dispute.
"I have already called Google...I have already called the app developers, who have been delisted. We will be meeting them next week. This cannot be permitted...This kind of delisting cannot be permitted," Vaishnaw asserted.

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

