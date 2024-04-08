Spotify tests AI-generated playlists feature on Android, iOS: Details here

Swedish audio streaming service Spotify has announced that it is testing artificial intelligence (AI) generated playlists feature. Currently in beta for premium subscribers only on Android and iOS platforms, the feature is currently limited to the UK and Australia.

Spotify: How to create AI-generated playlists

Spotify said the playlists are created based on text prompts. Users can give prompts like “an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug,” “relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season,” or “a playlist that makes me feel like the main character” to generate personalised playlists in Spotify. Besides, users can also use prompts that reference places, animals, activities, movie characters, colours and emojis.

According to Spotify, prompts that will contain a combination of genres, moods, artists or decades will give better results for the users. Whereas it will not produce results for non-music-related prompts, like current events or specific brands.

How-to find the AI playlists

Go to the library and tap the “+” button at the top-right corner of the app and select “AI Playlist.”

Select a suggested prompt or provide your own in the input text editor

Spotify will offer some tracks that match the input

From there, you can manage the selection of songs by previewing and deleting tracks

Or, you can revise and refine the playlists you generate by telling the AI playlist what you are looking for

Tap “Create,” and your new playlist will be saved automatically in “Your Library”.

Image: Spotify



Spotify said it uses Large language models (LLMs) to interpret the users' requests for playlist creation. The audio streaming platform recently introduced other AI features such as AI DJ and daylist power. Moreover, Spotify has announced plans to continue expanding on more such AI features for the platform.