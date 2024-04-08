Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Spotify tests AI-generated playlists feature on Android, iOS: Details here

Available in beta for Spotify premium users, the AI-generated playlist feature is currently limited to the UK and Australia

Spotify AI generated Playlist

Image: Spotify

Ashmita Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swedish audio streaming service Spotify has announced that it is testing artificial intelligence (AI) generated playlists feature. Currently in beta for premium subscribers only on Android and iOS platforms, the feature is currently limited to the UK and Australia.
Spotify: How to create AI-generated playlists
Spotify said the playlists are created based on text prompts. Users can give prompts like “an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug,” “relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season,” or “a playlist that makes me feel like the main character” to generate personalised playlists in Spotify. Besides, users can also use prompts that reference places, animals, activities, movie characters, colours and  emojis.
According to Spotify, prompts that will contain a combination of genres, moods, artists or decades will give better results for the users. Whereas it will not produce results for non-music-related prompts, like current events or specific brands.
How-to find the AI playlists
  • Go to the library and tap the “+” button at the top-right corner of the app and select “AI Playlist.”
  • Select a suggested prompt or provide your own in the input text editor
  • Spotify will offer some tracks that match the input
  • From there, you can manage the selection of songs by previewing and deleting tracks
  • Or, you can revise and refine the playlists you generate by telling the AI playlist what you are looking for
  • Tap “Create,” and your new playlist will be saved automatically in “Your Library”.
Spotify AI generated Playlist
Image: Spotify
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Spotify said it uses Large language models (LLMs) to interpret the users' requests for playlist creation. The audio streaming platform recently introduced other AI features such as AI DJ and daylist power. Moreover, Spotify has announced plans to continue expanding on more such AI features for the platform.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read

Apple Music: Soon, you could transfer playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music

Apple iOS 17.3 brings 'Stolen Device Protection' feature to iPhone: Details

Spotify to restrict features in free tier to boost subscriptions in India

Google adds loads of features to Android and Wear OS devices: Know details

Snapchat gets new AI features, including AI generated Snaps and extend tool

Free blue ticks back for some accounts on X leaving some users unhappy

Bullet Echo India: BGMI maker Krafton launches new battle royale style game

Meta-owned WhatsApp back online after brief global outage: Details here

WhatsApp: Meta mulls AI-powered image editor for instant messaging platform

Galaxy Hub: Samsung cloud gaming service coming to Galaxy smartphones, TVs

Topics : Spotify Music streaming apps music streaming artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon