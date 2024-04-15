Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

WhatsApp: How to power up your group chats with Meta AI on Android, iPhone

Announced on April 12, Meta AI is currently being tested by the social media giant on its instant messaging platform WhatsApp in limited groups

Meta AI

Meta AI

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Social media giant Meta is testing its artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, called Meta AI, across its platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Announced on April 12, the Meta AI is currently being tested with limited users ahead of a larger rollout in coming weeks. In WhatsApp, the AI chatbot is capable of generating texts, images, and more. The chatbot is available to select users across WhatsApp for Android, iOS, Windows, and browser client. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Meta AI in WhatsApp group chats:
Android and iOS
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
To ask a question within a group chat:
  • Open the group in which you would like to use Meta AI
  • Type “@” in the text field and select “Meta AI” from the suggested list
  • Accept the terms of use, if prompted
  • Type in the prompt for the AI chatbot and send the message
Meta AI’s response to the prompt will be displayed in the group chat. It should be noted that both the prompt and the response will be visible to all members of the group chat. Members of the group can choose to reply to the chatbot’s message. Here is how:
To reply to a response by Meta AI:
  • Swipe right on the AI message if you are using the smartphone app
  • Right-click on the AI message if you are on the Desktop
  • Type in the message and hit send
Meta AI chatbot can only read and reply to questions that mention “@Meta AI” and not the messages that follow the response without the tag.
Meta said its AI chatbot is currently only available in limited countries and might not be available to all. Moreover, the company said, the chatbot supports only English.
Topics : WhatsApp features whatsapp artifical intelligence Social Media Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIran-Israel War Impact on Stock MarketSamsung Galaxy A35 ReviewExcise Policy ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon