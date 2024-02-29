WhatsApp introduces search by date function: What it is and how it works

Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to search a chat by date filter. In a press note, WhatsApp said that users can now select a date and skip to all messages sent from that date onwards. According to WhatsApp, the feature will be helpful for revisiting important messages, or double checking the information sent. WhatsApp said that the feature will not be limited to searching for chats but will also show media, links and documents shared on a specific date.

The feature is now rolling out for Android devices and is already available on iOS, Mac, desktop, and WhatsApp Web client.

How-to search by date

Open the WhatsApp app on your device.

Tap on any chat or group you want to search in.

Tap on the contact or group name at the top.

Look for the option “Search” within the menu.

The option appears right below the contact name on the Android app, while iOS app users will have to scroll down to look for the option.

Tap on the new calendar icon that appears towards the right side of the search bar and choose a date.

WhatsApp will directly take you to the conversation that took place on the chosen date.

It should be noted that if you are using the web version of WhatsApp the option for search appears right next to the contact or group name within the chat. The calendar icon appears towards the left side of the search bar on WhatsApp Web.