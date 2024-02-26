Truecaller launches premium AI-powered call recording feature in India

Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Monday announced the launch of AI-powered call recording feature in India that offers transcription and call summary.

AI call recording is a paid feature, and will be available with a Truecaller Premium subscription, the company said, adding that it works seamlessly across both Android and iOS devices.

The new addition provides users with the ability to record incoming and outgoing calls directly within the Truecaller app. This offers a convenient and efficient way to capture and manage important conversations.

Announcing the launch of AI-enabled call recording feature, a company release said that by leveraging Artificial Intelligence technology, Truecaller empowers users to fully engage in their live conversation without the need to be concerned about taking detailed notes, thus improving productivity during calls.

"The integration of AI into the newly launched call recording feature marks a significant leap forward, allowing for a detailed transcription of the entire phone call, along with an AI-generated call summary," the release said, adding, "you can record and transcribe all calls, in English and Hindi, from any caller."



Truecaller said the AI-powered call recording solution will be available as a part of the brand's premium plan,starting at Rs 75 per month, or Rs 529 per year.

Truecaller Managing Director and Chief Product Officer Rishit Jhunjhunwala said the latest move gives customers greater control and flexibility in managing their conversations.

"We are constantly innovating cutting-edge solutions that enhance communication. As we continue to push these boundaries, we are thrilled to announce our AI-enabled call recording solution, which has always been a highly requested user feature," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that on Friday, sector regulator Trai released its recommendation on the introduction of CNAP Supplementary Service for caller name display on phones.

The company had then said given its technology and AI capabilities, "Truecaller goes beyond just providing a basic number identification service".

Truecaller had further said it extends support to Trai and remains "very appreciative of this and any future initiatives".

"With regards to CNAP, we do not see that it would be a competitive service comparable to the full range of services and functionality that Truecaller offers to our more than 374 million users," Truecaller had said.