Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

YouTube Music gets 'hum to search' feature on Android: Here's how it works

With "hum to search" feature on YouTube Music, users can hum, sing or play any vocal and find nearest matches on YouTube Music

YouTube Music

YouTube Music Photo: Shutterstock

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

YouTube Music gets a new feature that lets you find a song even if you do not remember the lyrics or the name. Called “hum to search” the feature is now rolling out in staggered manner and would soon be available to everyone on Android app. With this feature, Google’s audio streaming platform allows users to search songs by humming, whistling or singing the tune. Moreover, you can play a recorded audio of the song to let the app identify it.
 
How it works
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
  • On the YouTube Music app for Android, tap the search bar in the upper right corner
  • In the search bar, tap on the waveform icon that appears next to the microphone icon
  • After tapping the icon, you will be taken to a page with words “Play, sing, or hum a song”
  • After you hum the song, the app starts finding the closest audio that matches the tune
  • Best suited songs will be displayed and you can either choose which one to listen to or save songs from the results to the music library
The feature works for Hindi, English, and select other languages. According to 9to5Google, the new feature has been spotted on the YouTube Music App version 7.02, and the rollout is in progress. Naturally, some users have reported that the feature is now available even after updating the app. The feature is being seen as a rival to Shazam, but faster and accurate.

This feature of recognising audio to identify songs was first available in Shazam. Shazam was created by a British company and is owned by Apple since 2018. The app is accessible on Android, macOS, iOS, Wear OS, watchOS and also as Google Chrome extension. It requires a wireless connection to work.

Hum to search has been available on Google Voice Search, Google Assistant, Google Podcast, YouTube, and YouTube Music for iOS. Google also has an integrated “Now Playing” feature exclusively for Pixel, which when activated will identify the song playing around the device and will show it on the screen.
Topics : Google YouTube Android

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVENSE 1 Paisa Tick SizeBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon