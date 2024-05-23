Google Pay gets three new features including buy now and pay later: Details

Google Pay has announced three new features to make online payments secure, convenient, and rewarding. The new features span across mobile app and desktop payments checkout pages supported by Google Pay.

To make shopping experience rewarding, Google Pay supported web checkout pages will now show card benefits at checkout, making it easier for the users to choose the card with the best rewards.

For convenience, Google Pay has expanded the buy now, pay later option (BNPL) to more merchant sites and Android apps.

Lastly, for security, Google Pay enables autofill on Chrome and Android to allow users to verify card details with a fingerprint, face scan, or PIN.

Important to note, these new features are limited to the US for now.

Google Pay: Security feature

To make shopping secure on Chrome and Android, Google Pay gets an autofill option that will allow users to automatically input saved card details through fingerprint, screen lock PIN, or face scan authentication methods. Unless anything suspicious is found out, Google Pay said, autofill will complete the form on its own without asking any other details.

Google Pay: Rewards

Many credit cards offer benefits to the customers and it can be overwhelming and time consuming to check all of them while shopping. Google Pay will now show the rewards and savings when checking out. From today, American Express and Capital One cardholders will see the benefits for different cards in the autofill drop-down menu on Chrome desktop. This will enable the user to choose a card that offers more value.

Buy Now Pay Later

Google Pay has expanded the buy now, pay later to other merchant sites and Android apps. To opt-in, users have to either link their existing account or to sign up with a supported financial service provider at the time of purchasing. In the beginning of this year, the mobile payments service had started to prepare to show buy now, pay later options – including Zip and Affirm while checking out.