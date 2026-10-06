Tuesday, October 06, 2026 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Artificial Intelligence / Nvidia-backed Reflection unveils open AI model to rival Chinese models

Nvidia-backed Reflection unveils open AI model to rival Chinese models

The model, called Beam, is designed to perform well for business customers and developers on coding and AI agent tasks while costing less than many competitors

AI, artificial intelligence

The startup has also struck billion-dollar deals with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and cloud provider Nebius Group NV to secure computing power to develop its models | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Shirin Ghaffary and Natasha Mascarenhas
 
Reflection AI, an artificial intelligence startup from two former Google DeepMind researchers, has unveiled a new open-weight model that it says rivals leading options in the US and China. 
 
The model, called Beam, is designed to perform well for business customers and developers on coding and AI agent tasks while costing less than many competitors, the company said on Monday. It said Beam scores comparably on advanced reasoning benchmarks to GLM-5.2, a flagship open model from China’s Z.AI. 
 
Reflection intends to release more technical details about the model later this month. 
 
While China is still widely viewed as behind the US in AI, Chinese developers like DeepSeek and Moonshot AI have gained ground by offering cheaper and customizable open model. Top US firms, including OpenAI and Anthropic PBC, have primarily focused on closed or proprietary offerings as they work to build up their enterprise businesses.  
 

Also Read

semiconductors, GPU chips, chips

Banks chase risky chip loans as Asia's $8.2 trn AI buildout gathers pace

Wikipedia

OpenAI's agents possibly tied to data service disruption in May: Wikipedia

Nvidia RTX Spark combines a Blackwell GPU, Grace CPU and up to 128GB of unified memory for AI-focused Windows PCs.

Nvidia RTX Spark PCs coming in October: What to expect from new platform

Anthropic

Anthropic brings in-country Claude inference to India via Amazon Bedrock

Anthropic

Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon to testify at NYC hearing on AI

 
Reflection emerged from stealth last year with a focus on developing open AI models. The firm is backed by Nvidia Corp. and other investors. It has held talks to raise $2.5 billion at a valuation of $25 billion, the Wall Street Journal previously reported. 
 
The startup has also struck billion-dollar deals with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and cloud provider Nebius Group NV to secure computing power to develop its models. 
 
The model release stands to boost the American government’s efforts to export the US and its allies’ AI abroad. Earlier this year, Reflection was part of a US-brokered deal to build sovereign AI in Korea. Officials are planning to cobble together more of these deals promoting exports of US tech, which are designed to prevent the spread of Chinese alternatives. 

More From This Section

AI agents

AI agents take over PCs built for humans, forcing operating system rethink

harsh sahu

Matters.AI, Upwind integrate to link cloud exposures with data risks

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

AI benefits warrant accepting some risks, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

SoftBank Group Corp. chief Masayoshi Son

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son flags need for AI safety amid rapid growth

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Industry experts call for India-specific AI safety rules, not US model

Topics : Artificial intelligence AI Models Nvidia

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchBJP Rajya Sabha candidate listTCS Q2 ResultsRBI MPC MeetAcevector shares listingOrient Cables sharesDrishyam 3 Box OfficeGold Silver Rate Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 9:46 AM IST