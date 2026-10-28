Apple MacBook Pro with M6 launched in India: Check price, offers and specs

Apple has launched a new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by its M6 chip, with prices in India starting at Rs 2,39,900. The new MacBook Pro features a 12-core CPU, 12-core GPU and a dual 16-core Neural Engine. Apple claims battery life of up to 24 hours and support for on-device artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. Pre-orders in India begin at 10:40 pm IST on October 28.

Alongside the MacBook Pro with M6, Apple also updated the iMac with the M6 chip. The announcements follow the launch of the iPad mini with an OLED display a day earlier, as Apple rolls out new products ahead of its “Pro and tell” event this week.

Last week, Apple's Senior Vice President of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, teased new device launches in a post on X, writing, “Can’t wait to pro and tell next week”. 9to5Mac also reported that Apple had sent media invitations for an event in Los Angeles on October 28.

The company is expected to announce more products ahead of the event, including higher-end MacBook Pro models with OLED displays and touchscreen support. The newly launched 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6, however, retains Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display.

Apple MacBook Pro with M6: Price and variants

16GB unified memory:

1TB storage: Rs 2,39,900

2TB storage: Rs 2,99,900

4TB storage: Rs 4,19,900

24GB unified memory:

1TB storage: Rs 2,63,900

2TB storage: Rs 3,23,900

4TB storage: Rs 4,43,900

32GB unified memory:

1TB storage: Rs 2,87,900

2TB storage: Rs 3,47,900

4TB storage: Rs 4,67,900

Colours: Space Black, Silver

Apple is also offering an optional nano-texture display finish for an additional Rs 18,000. The finish is designed to reduce glare and reflections when working in bright environments.

Apple MacBook Pro with M6: Availability and offers

Pre-orders for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 in India will begin at 10:40 pm IST on October 28 through Apple's website and Apple Store app. The laptop will be available from November 6.

Eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders can get cashback of Rs 15,000 on the purchase. Apple is also offering no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 12 months.

Apple MacBook Pro with M6: Details

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro is powered by Apple's M6 chip, built using a 2-nanometre manufacturing process. The chip features a 12-core central processing unit (CPU), a 12-core graphics processing unit (GPU) with Neural Accelerators in each core, and a dual 16-core Neural Engine.

Apple claims the M6 chip delivers up to 30 per cent faster graphics performance and up to 25 per cent faster on-device AI performance compared with the M5. The Neural Engine is claimed to deliver up to 1.9 times faster performance than the previous generation for AI workloads such as image generation and upscaling.

The laptop comes with 16GB of unified memory as standard, configurable up to 32GB, with memory bandwidth of up to 170GB per second. Apple says the new MacBook Pro can deliver up to 13 times faster time-to-first-token performance for large language model (LLM) prompt processing compared with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro retains the Liquid Retina XDR display, with peak HDR brightness of up to 1,600 nits and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. The optional nano-texture finish is designed to reduce reflections and glare. The laptop also features a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio and support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

For connectivity, the laptop includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, a MagSafe 3 charging port and a headphone jack. It supports up to two external displays and fast charging, with Apple claiming that a compatible power adapter can charge the battery to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes.

The new MacBook Pro runs macOS 27, which brings updates to Siri AI and Apple Intelligence. These include tools that can use personal context to help users find information across messages, emails and photos, along with features for writing, editing and automating tasks across supported applications.

Apple claims battery life of up to 24 hours on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, depending on usage and configuration. The laptop is made with recycled materials, including 100 per cent recycled aluminium in its enclosure.

Apple MacBook Pro with M6: Specifications