Google launches Fitbit Edge with OLED display, 7-day battery life: Details

Google has launched the Fitbit Edge, a health-and-fitness tracker with an OLED display, built-in GPS, health monitoring sensors and up to seven days of battery life. According to Google, the device brings Google's Health Coach feature to a compact tracker, placing it between the screenless Fitbit Air and the more feature-rich Pixel Watch 5.

The Fitbit Edge is designed to track workouts, sleep and other health metrics while offering features such as Google Maps, call and message notifications, and on-wrist fitness guidance, said Google.

Price and Availability

The Fitbit Edge is priced at $179.99 in the US and is available for preorder through the Google Store and retail partners. Sales are scheduled to begin on October 27, 2026. However, Google has not announced an India launch date or the Indian price for the Fitbit Edge.

The Stephen Curry Special Edition is priced at $219.99. Developed in collaboration with the four-time NBA champion and Google Performance Advisor, the special edition features colours inspired by Curry's signature style and game-day orange.

Buyers of the Fitbit Edge will get three months of Google Health Premium at no extra cost. The device is compatible with most phones running Android 11 or later and iPhones running iOS 16.4 or later.

Fitbit Edge: Features

Display and design

The Fitbit Edge features an OLED display that Google claims offers 46 per cent more viewing area than previous Fitbit trackers. The screen is designed to remain readable in direct sunlight and displays fitness statistics, health metrics and customisable watch faces.

The tracker measures 11.5 mm in thickness and has a case made partly from recycled aluminium. It also features a redesigned physical side button for accessing controls, including the workout pause function.

ALSO READ: AI models may soon self-replicate without access to data centers: Anthropic The Fitbit Edge will be available in four colours: Obsidian (matte black case), Fog (polished silver case), Olive (satin pyrite case) and Canyon (warm gold case). Users can also choose from interchangeable bands, including Active Sport, Performance Loop, Magnet and Metal Links options.

Fitness tracking and GPS

The Fitbit Edge supports more than 50 exercise modes, including Pilates, running and high-intensity interval training. Its built-in GPS allows users to record outdoor routes without carrying a smartphone.

Google claims the updated GPS system offers up to 40 per cent better tracking accuracy than previous generations. An integrated altimeter measures elevation changes during activities such as hill runs and stair workouts.

The tracker can also automatically recognise and categorise up to 100 types of workouts, including walking, running and cycling, even when users forget to start tracking manually.

The on-device interface displays workout statistics and real-time guidance, allowing users to check pace, heart-rate zones and other metrics during exercise.

Health monitoring and Google Health Coach

The Fitbit Edge tracks heart rate continuously and includes an ECG application for heart-rhythm assessments in supported markets. A skin-temperature sensor records overnight changes, while sleep-stage analysis and heart-rate variability (HRV) data contribute to recovery assessments.

The tracker also supports Google's Health Guardian features, which include trends related to blood pressure and insulin resistance, along with high and low heart-rate alerts.

Google Health Coach provides personalised fitness and lifestyle guidance based on users' health and activity data. Some coaching and Health Guardian features require a Google Health Premium subscription and an internet connection.

Battery life and charging

Google claims the Fitbit Edge can last up to seven days on a single charge, although actual battery life will depend on usage and enabled features. The tracker supports magnetic fast charging, with Google saying five minutes of charging can provide up to a day of battery life under its test conditions.

ALSO READ: Apple's 'Welcome home' event on October 13: Smart home devices to watch for The Fitbit Edge is rated for water resistance up to 50 metres. Google also describes it as its first repairable fitness tracker, with a modular internal design and a replaceable battery.

Fitbit Edge: Specifications