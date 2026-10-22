Thursday, October 22, 2026 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Oura Ring 5 launched in India with updated design, sensors, more: Details

Oura Ring 5 launched in India with updated design, sensors, more: Details

Oura Ring 5 is now available for pre-order in India, starting at Rs 39,900. It is 40 per cent smaller than Ring 4 and offers up to nine days of battery life

Oura Ring 5 smart ring in different colours

Oura Ring 5 is available in India in six finishes, with prices starting at Rs 39,900

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oura has launched its Ring 5 smart ring in India. The company said that the new model is 40 per cent smaller in volume than the Oura Ring 4 and features a redesigned sensing system, with battery life rated at up to nine days depending on size and usage. It is made of titanium and comes in six finishes. The ring tracks health metrics related to sleep, activity, stress and recovery through the Oura app.

Oura Ring 5: Price and availability in India

The Oura Ring 5 is priced at Rs 39,900 for the Silver and Black finishes. Gold, Deep Rose, Stealth and Brushed Silver finishes cost Rs 50,900. 
 
 
Oura Membership, required to access the app's health insights, costs Rs 599 per month, inclusive of taxes.
 
Oura Ring 5 is now available for pre-order through Amazon and Croma stores across India.

Oura Ring 5: What's new

The Oura Ring 5 has a titanium body and a redesigned shape with smoother curves and lower-profile sensor domes, as per the company. Oura says the ring is 40 per cent smaller than the previous generation. It is available in sizes 6 to 13.

Also Read

Apple Airpods 5 with Wireless Charging Case

Apple AirPods 5 review: Great call quality and ANC, but not for everyone

Open-source software security depends on identifying vulnerabilities, maintaining dependencies and ensuring patches reach affected applications.

AI makes finding open source flaws easier, so why fixing them remains hard

AI wearables, including smart glasses, fitness bands and AI-powered personal devices.

Can AI wearables win over buyers after early setbacks? Experts weigh in

Anthropic's AI Welfare Policy and Debate Over AI Consciousness

Can AI 'feel' pain? Anthropic bans 'cruel' behaviour towards its models

Apple iPhone Duo Photo: Khalid Anzar

iPhone Duo pre-orders begin at 5:30 pm, starts at Rs 2.99 lakh: Hands-on

 
The company also claims that the smart ring features an updated sensing system that uses more powerful LEDs and 12 optimised signal pathways to capture health signals across different finger types and skin tones. The ring measures signals linked to sleep, activity, stress and recovery, with battery life rated at six to nine days on a single charge, depending on size and usage.
Alongside the new hardware, Oura highlighted health features available through its app in India.
 
Health Radar tracks changes in biometric signals and provides views of nighttime breathing patterns over a rolling 30-day period. Its Blood Pressure Signals and Nighttime BP features analyse nighttime data for patterns related to cardiovascular health. These are wellness features and do not measure blood pressure in mmHg or diagnose medical conditions. Users can also log readings taken with a blood pressure cuff in the app.
 
GLP-1 Insights allows users taking GLP-1 medication to log doses, schedules, side effects and weight changes alongside data on sleep, activity, readiness and stress. The feature is available in English in India.
For women’s health, Menopause Insights includes a Menopause Impact Scale, a questionnaire designed to help users assess how perimenopause symptoms affect sleep, mood, cognition and daily functioning.
 
Oura also offers Cardio Effort, which tracks cardiovascular exertion during workouts against a personalised baseline, and an automatic VO2 Max estimate based on GPS-enabled walks, runs and hikes. The latter is available through Oura Labs.

More From This Section

Apple HomeView, HomePod mini, and TV 4K (Images: Apple)

Apple HomeView, HomePod mini and TV 4K launched: India prices, availability

Qualcomm previews Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 platform with smartphones from Motorola, Xiaomi and iQOO

IMC 2026: Motorola, Xiaomi, iQOO preview Snapdragon 8 Elite series phones

Fitbit Air

Google launches screenless Fitbit Air in India at Rs 13,999: Check features

Kindle Colorsoft 2026

Amazon introduces redesigned Kindle e-book readers: Details, availability

Galaxy Tab S12 and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra launched in India, Availability starts October 7.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series launched, starts at Rs 129,999: Check specs

Topics : smart wearables market fitness wearables Smart devices Latest Technology News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Apple Pro and Tell EventWPL 2027 AuctionPC Jewellers Share PriceCA Inter ResultLTCG tax cutUnion Bank Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 1:45 PM IST