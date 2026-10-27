Apple launches MacBook Pro and iMac with M6 chip, updates Creator Studio

Apple has launched a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with its M6 chip, an updated iMac powered by M6 and new artificial intelligence (AI) features for its Creator Studio suite. The announcements follow the launch of the iPad mini with an OLED display a day earlier, as Apple rolls out new products ahead of its “Pro and tell” event this week.

Last week, Apple's Senior Vice President of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, teased new device launches in a post on X, writing, “Can’t wait to pro and tell next week”. 9to5Mac also reported that Apple had sent media invitations for an event in Los Angeles on October 28.

The company is expected to announce more products ahead of the event, including higher-end MacBook Pro models with OLED displays and touchscreen support. The newly announced 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6, however, retains Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display.

Apple MacBook Pro with M6: Details

Price: Starts at Rs 2,39,900

Colours: Space Black and Silver

Availability: Pre-orders begin on October 28, with sales starting November 6

Apple has introduced a new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by its M6 chip, built using a 2-nanometre manufacturing process. The chip features a 12-core central processing unit (CPU), a 12-core graphics processing unit (GPU) with Neural Accelerators in each core, and a dual 16-core Neural Engine.

Apple claims the new GPU delivers up to 30 per cent faster graphics performance and up to 25 per cent faster performance for on-device AI workloads compared with the M5 chip. The company says the Neural Engine is up to 1.9 times faster than the previous generation, helping accelerate tasks such as image generation and AI-assisted editing.

The laptop comes with 16GB of unified memory as standard, configurable up to 32GB, and memory bandwidth of up to 170GB per second. Apple claims battery life of up to 24 hours, its longest for a MacBook Pro so far. The company also says the M6 model can deliver up to 13 times faster processing for large language model prompts compared with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro retains the Liquid Retina XDR display, with peak HDR brightness of up to 1,600 nits and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. An optional nano-texture finish is available to reduce glare and reflections. Other features include a 12 MP Center Stage camera, a six-speaker sound system, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

For connectivity, the laptop has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, a MagSafe 3 charging port and a headphone jack. It runs macOS 27, which includes updates to Siri AI and Apple Intelligence, alongside changes to the Liquid Glass interface.

Apple iMac with M6: Details

Price: Starts at Rs 1,74,900

Colours: Blue, green, pink, yellow, purple, orange and silver

Availability: Pre-orders begin on October 28, with sales starting November 6

Apple has also updated its 24-inch iMac with the M6 chip. The all-in-one desktop retains its 4.5K Retina display and thin design, but gets updated processing hardware, faster storage and improved wireless connectivity.

The new iMac is available with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, or a higher configuration with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU. The M6 chip includes Neural Accelerators in each GPU core and a dual 16-core Neural Engine to support AI workloads.

Apple claims the new iMac offers up to 2.5 times faster performance in applications such as Microsoft Excel compared with the M1 model. It also claims up to 3.3 times faster graphics performance for tasks such as photo editing, and up to five times faster on-device AI performance compared with the M4 model.

The desktop supports on-device AI tasks, including running large language models locally. It also supports Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features in macOS 27, including tools for searching across personal information, interacting with content on screen and carrying out tasks across applications.

The iMac retains its 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, with 500 nits of brightness and support for the P3 wide colour gamut. It has a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, a microphone array and a speaker system. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports. An optional 2.5-gigabit Ethernet connection is also available, while SSD read and write speeds are up to twice as fast as the previous generation, according to Apple.

The new iMac is available in seven colours: blue, green, pink, yellow, purple, orange and silver. It comes with colour-matched accessories, including a keyboard and mouse or trackpad.

Apple Creator Studio update: What's new

Apple has announced new AI features and creative tools for its Creator Studio subscription, which includes applications such as Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro and Pixelmator Pro, alongside Keynote, Pages and Numbers.

Final Cut Pro for Mac will integrate MotionVFX content, including visual effects, plug-ins, transitions, templates and motion graphics. The application will also provide access to Apple's Content Hub, which is being expanded to include stock video footage alongside photos and backgrounds.

Apple is also improving workflows between Final Cut Pro and Pixelmator Pro. Users will be able to open an image from a video timeline in Pixelmator Pro, edit it and save changes back to the project without having to import the image again. Pixelmator Pro is also adding a Generate Fill tool that lets users select an area of an image and describe the changes they want to make using natural language.

Logic Pro for Mac is getting a new AI assistant in beta, designed to help users navigate production workflows, set up tracks and refine projects using prompts. The application is also receiving a redesigned sound browser that organises loops, instruments and effect patches, with on-device audio analysis to classify sounds. Its Stem Splitter feature will gain the ability to isolate, replace or rebalance drum parts in a recording.

Keynote, Pages and Numbers are also adding AI assistants in beta. These tools can use the context of a presentation, document or spreadsheet to help users design slides, draft and edit text, organise data and recommend charts. Apple is adding support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which allows external AI agents and tools to read content, make edits and perform automated actions in these applications.

The Creator Studio update will be available through the App Store in November as a free update for existing subscribers. In India, the subscription costs Rs 399 per month or Rs 3,999 per year. Students and educators can subscribe for Rs 199 per month or Rs 1,999 per year.