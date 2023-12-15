Sensex (0.75%)
ASUS launches Intel Core Ultra processors-powered ZenBook 14 OLED laptop

The ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED laptop is offered in multiple configurations with Intel Core Ultra 5 processor and fullHD OLED display of 60Hz refresh rate available in base model

ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Taiwanese electronic brand ASUS on December 15 announced the ZenBook 14 OLED laptop, first in its line-up powered by latest Intel Core Ultra processors. It is a consumer laptop in thin-and-light category – weighs 1.2kg and measures 14.9mm at its thinnest point. The laptop boasts up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB PCle Gen 4 SSD for on-board storage. Below are the details:

ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED: Specifications

The ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED comes with three differently tuned 14-inch OLED displays. The base display option is a fullHD resolution unit of 60Hz refresh rate. The mid-tier and top-tier variants have a 3K resolution panel of 120Hz refresh rate with an option of touchscreen. All three displays measure 14-inch, boast 16:10 aspect ratio, and feature DisplayHDR.
The Intel Core Ultra H-series processors power the ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED laptop, available in up to Core Ultra 9 chipset, featuring Intel Arc Integrated Graphics.

ALSO READ: Galaxy Book 4 series: Samsung unveils Intel Core Ultra chip-powered laptops

The ZenBook 14 OLED laptop boots Windows 11 home edition with an option for Pro version. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and up to Bluetooth version 5.3 for wireless connectivity. For input and output, the laptop features two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

The laptop comes with a built-in speaker system with smart amplifier technology, which is certified by Harman Kardon and supports Dolby Atmos.

The ZenBook 14 OLED laptop is powered by a 75 Wh battery, which supports charging through a 65W adapter. Other notable features include a FHD infrared camera and built in microphones. 

Topics : Asus laptops Asus laptop Laptops Intel

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

