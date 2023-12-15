ASUS launches Intel Core Ultra processors-powered ZenBook 14 OLED laptop

Taiwanese electronic brand ASUS on December 15 announced the ZenBook 14 OLED laptop, first in its line-up powered by latest Intel Core Ultra processors . It is a consumer laptop in thin-and-light category – weighs 1.2kg and measures 14.9mm at its thinnest point. The laptop boasts up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB PCle Gen 4 SSD for on-board storage. Below are the details:

ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED: Specifications

The ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED comes with three differently tuned 14-inch OLED displays. The base display option is a fullHD resolution unit of 60Hz refresh rate. The mid-tier and top-tier variants have a 3K resolution panel of 120Hz refresh rate with an option of touchscreen. All three displays measure 14-inch, boast 16:10 aspect ratio, and feature DisplayHDR.





The Intel Core Ultra H-series processors power the ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED laptop, available in up to Core Ultra 9 chipset, featuring Intel Arc Integrated Graphics.

The ZenBook 14 OLED laptop boots Windows 11 home edition with an option for Pro version. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and up to Bluetooth version 5.3 for wireless connectivity. For input and output, the laptop features two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

The laptop comes with a built-in speaker system with smart amplifier technology, which is certified by Harman Kardon and supports Dolby Atmos.

The ZenBook 14 OLED laptop is powered by a 75 Wh battery, which supports charging through a 65W adapter. Other notable features include a FHD infrared camera and built in microphones.