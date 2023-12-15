Galaxy Book 4 series: Samsung unveils Intel Core Ultra chip-powered laptops

Soon after Intel announced its new Core Ultra mobile processors, South Korean electronics maker Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book 4 series. The series encompasses three models, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360. Samsung said that this marks the beginning of a new era of AI PCs that offers ultimate productivity, mobility and connectivity.

The Galaxy Book4 series will be gradually made available in select markets, starting with South Korea in January 2024. The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is offered in 16-inch display and it will be available in moonstone gray colour. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 is offered in the same display size as the Ultra model, but the display here moves all the way back for two-in-one utility. This laptop is offered in platinum silver colour in addition to the moonstone gray. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display size variants and moonstone gray and platinum silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series: Specifications

Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor powers the Galaxy Book 4. Samsung said the Galaxy Book 4 series notebooks will have AI-capabilities. The laptops get up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, which would enable generative AI-based creation tools backed by NVIDIA Studio technology. The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra also brings improved gaming capabilities, thanks to NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology that creates higher quality images for over 500 ray-traced games and applications.

For data privacy and security, all three notebooks in the series would feature a dedicated Samsung Knox security chip that secures critical system data separately.

Samsung said the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra gets a new optimal cooling system, including a wider vapour chamber and a dual-fan with an uneven blade spacing design for lower heat and noise.

The Galaxy Book 4 series features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch screen with Vision Booster and Anti-Reflective technology. Samsung said its Vision Booster technology uses an intelligent outdoor algorithm to enhance visibility and colour reproduction in bright conditions, while anti-reflective technology reduces screen reflections.

For audio, the laptops features quad-speaker setup powered by AKG that supports Dolby Atmos. Other notable features include a new HDMI 2.1 port and a larger 140W charging adapter.