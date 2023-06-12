close

Gizmore launches new smartwatch with Ultra HD Curve display at Rs 1,299

Homegrown smart accessories brand Gizmore has launched its latest 'Made in India' smartwatch, featuring a 1.39 inch (3.54 cm) Ultra HD Always ON curve screen and a premium sleek and slim metal body

IANS New Delhi
Smartwatch

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
Homegrown smart accessories brand Gizmore has launched its latest 'Made in India' smartwatch CURVE, featuring a 1.39 inch (3.54 cm) Ultra HD Always ON curve screen and a premium sleek and slim metal body.

The Gizmore CURVE will be available on Flipkart at a launch price of just Rs 1,299 and then at Rs 1,699 in four colour options -- Black, Grey, Olive Green and Pink.

"Gizmore CURVE demonstrates our commitment to making technologically advanced wearables affordable for everyone. It combines premium wearable features and flagship design aesthetics, allowing you to experience the latest technologies in the smartwatch segment at the lowest possible price," said Sanjay Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder Gizmore.

The USP of the Gizmore CURVE is its Ultra Bright Curved LCD display with segment-leading 500 NITS peak brightness ensuring best-in-class visibility for outdoor usage.

The 1.39 inch (3.54 cm) Ultra HD display has 360 x 360 Px Resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate for vibrant visuals, smoother transitions and flawless animations.

The display supports multiple Cloud-based watch faces, and Split Screen functionality to let users quickly access frequently used apps, settings and features by simply swiping right on the home screen.

The Gizmore CURVE offers the best-in-segment marathon battery life of 10 days on a single charge. In terms of health and fitness, the smartwatch offers 100+ Sports modes, a SpO2 monitor, a 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, a Calorie counter, Hydration Alert, Menstrual Tracker, a Sleep monitor, Stress Monitor and Guided Breathing mode.

The Gizmore CURVE also excels in terms of style and durability due to its premium metallic body with an IP67-rated design that makes it resistant to both water and dust.

The smartwatch also comes packed with cutting-edge accessibility features such as Advanced BT calling, AI Voice assistance (Alexa & Siri), Goal completion notification, and an in-built calculator. The Gizmore CURVE connects to smartphones via the JYOU PRO APP.

Gizmore has firmly established itself as a prominent player in the Indian wearable market, consistently delivering exceptional smartwatches that offer a compelling combination of high performance and rich features at affordable price points.

Aligned with the government's Make in India vision, Gizmore sources almost the entire SKU through local manufacturing, demonstrating its dedication to supporting the local industry.

The company has forged strategic partnerships with key players in the R&D and technology sectors. Recent collaborations with Optimus Electronics, Staunch, and Tres Care have strengthened Gizmore's manufacturing and technology systems, ensuring the delivery of cutting-edge products.

--IANS

shs/prw/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : smartwatch Technology Wearable Device smart wearables market

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

