close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple may open applications for Vision Pro developer kit next month

Without specifying a specific date, Tomozei said, "it seems you will be able to apply for a #VisionPro dev kit in July"

IANS San Francisco
Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 1:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple will reportedly open applications for the Vision Pro developer kit in July.

This means that developers working on applications for the Vision Pro headset will likely be able to apply for the developer kit next month, reports AppleInsider.

In a tweet, Apple AR/VR prototyper Emanuel Tomozei said that a few people have asked him when the developer kit will be available.

Without specifying a specific date, Tomozei said, "it seems you will be able to apply for a #VisionPro dev kit in July."

He also attached a link to his tweet of a 'Work with Apple' page which mentioned that the company's assistance will be "available in July".

According to the iPhone maker, the upcoming kit for developers offers "the ability to quickly build, iterate, and test on Apple Vision Pro, so your app or game will be ready to deliver amazing experiences."

Also Read

Apple publishes iOS 16 usage statistics for iPhone ahead of WWDC

Apple's iOS 16.3 beta update adds support for Apple ID security keys

Apple expands Advanced Data Protection option globally with iOS 16.3 update

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.2, watchOS 9.3 operating system update

TCL launches T6G 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV in India: Details here

Here's how 'overpriced' Apple Vision Pro could save its VR competitors

Sony launches HT-S2000 5.1 channel Dolby Atmos sound bar: Price, features

LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14

Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, unboxing

The company unveiled the 'Vision Pro' headset last week, which seamlessly blends the digital world with the real one around us.

Priced at $3,499, Apple Vision Pro will be available early next year, beginning with the US.

Vision Pro introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user's eyes, hands, and voice.

--IANS

aj/prw/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Apple virtual reality

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 1:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

AI may help predict cybersickness in VR users to make tech more accessible

VR devices, VR
2 min read

TCL launches T6G 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV in India: Details here

TCL T6G 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
2 min read

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Most Popular

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Brands are using emotional AI to enhance the customer's in-store experience

facial recognition, technology
6 min read

We must be a product nation, make our own chips: HCLTech's Ajai Chowdhry

Ajai Chowdhry, HCLTech
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon