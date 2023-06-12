Apple may open applications for Vision Pro developer kit next month

Apple will reportedly open applications for the Vision Pro developer kit in July.

This means that developers working on applications for the Vision Pro headset will likely be able to apply for the developer kit next month, reports AppleInsider.

In a tweet, Apple AR/VR prototyper Emanuel Tomozei said that a few people have asked him when the developer kit will be available.

Without specifying a specific date, Tomozei said, "it seems you will be able to apply for a #VisionPro dev kit in July."

He also attached a link to his tweet of a 'Work with Apple' page which mentioned that the company's assistance will be "available in July".

According to the iPhone maker, the upcoming kit for developers offers "the ability to quickly build, iterate, and test on Apple Vision Pro, so your app or game will be ready to deliver amazing experiences."

The company unveiled the 'Vision Pro' headset last week, which seamlessly blends the digital world with the real one around us.

Priced at $3,499, Apple Vision Pro will be available early next year, beginning with the US.

Vision Pro introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user's eyes, hands, and voice.

