Motorola to launch Razr 50 foldable in India on September 9: What to expect

According to the product listing page on Amazon India, the Motorola Razr 50 will sport a 3.6-inch pOLED cover display, which the company claims is the largest in its segment. The cover display will offer up to 1700 nits of peak brightness and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartphone will also feature a vegan leather finish at the back, similar to the Ultra model.

Motorola has focused on optimising the cover display to enhance its functionality. The company stated that users will be able to access Google's Gemini AI on the cover display. Additionally, Google Photos support has been added for the cover screen, allowing users to open and view images from their gallery without flipping open the phone.

Motorola Razr 50: Expected specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 is already available in select regions, and the Indian variant is expected to align with the global model. Here are the specifications: