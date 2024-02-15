HP unveils Envy Move all-in-one PC in India: Know specs, price, and more

American PC maker HP on February 15 announced the Envy Move all-in-one PC in India. The company said that the PC has been designed keeping moveability in mind – comes with a built-in handles and kickstand feet, which is auto-deployed when the user is ready to place it down, and features a keyboard pocket on the back side. Powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i5, the PC is offered in up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of on-board storage configuration at Rs 1,24,999 onwards.

HP Envy Move all-in-one PC: Details

The Envy Move PC has a 23.8-inch QHD display with support for touch navigation. The display on the PC has been enhanced by IMAX, which the company said, will provide IMAX quality visuals. For audio, HP has co-created the audio system with the Danish audio accessories maker Bang & Olufsen. It also features Adaptive Audio technology that adjusts volume according to the user’s distance.

Other notable features include an adjustable 5MP camera that comes with the company’s own Wide Vision technology. Additionally, the PC comes with built-in security features such as manual privacy shutter, Walk Away Lock, and more.