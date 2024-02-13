Sensex (    %)
                        
Samsung brings Galaxy AI features to Galaxy Buds 2, 2 Pro and FE earphones

Live Translate and Interpreter features will work on Galaxy Buds when connected with a Galaxy S24 series smartphone, said Samsung in a press note

Samsung Galaxy AI on Galaxy Buds

Image: Samsung

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced that Galaxy S24 series smartphone users will be able to use select Galaxy AI features such as Live Translate through supported Galaxy Buds. The Galaxy AI features are currently rolling out to the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Buds FE through a firmware update.
With Live Translate feature enabled, users will be able to see call-translations in real time on the Galaxy S24 series smartphones while they talk through the connected Galaxy Buds. Besides, the Interpreter feature, which facilitates real-time translation of in-person conversations, is also supported through the Galaxy Buds interface.
For using the Interpreter feature on Galaxy Buds, users can directly speak into the Buds mic and their translated voice will be available to another user through a Galaxy S24 series smartphone. Samsung said that this will enable near-natural conversation between two individuals, eliminating the need to share the phone and manage translated talking on a split-screen interface.
Apart from the availability of Galaxy AI features, Samsung has also announced discount and upgrade offers of up to Rs 6,000 on the Galaxy Buds 2 series and Galaxy Buds FE. Here are the details:
Galaxy Buds 2 series: Price
  • Galaxy Buds2 Pro: Rs 17,999
  • Galaxy Buds2: Rs 11,999
Galaxy Buds 2 series: Offers
Samsung is offering a cashback discount of Rs 6,000 or upgrade offer of the same value on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. On the Galaxy Buds 2, customers can avail a cashback discount of Rs 5,000 or upgrade offer of Rs 3000.
Galaxy Buds FE: Price and offers
Available at Rs 9,999, the Buds FE is offered with a cashback discount of Rs 3,000. Alternatively, the customers can avail an upgrade offer of the same value.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy artifical intelligence Wireless Earphones

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

