POCO X6 phone now available in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in India

The POCO X6 in 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage variant is offered in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White colours, exclusive on Flipkart

POCO X6 Pro 5G

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand POCO on February 12 announced a 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage variant of the POCO X6 smartphone in India. Launched on January 11, the smartphone was initially offered in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations. Like the existing variants, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is offered in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White with glass-like finish on both colours.
POCO X6 5G: Price
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 23,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 24,999
POCO X6 5G: Availability and offers
The POCO X6 smartphone is available on e-commerce platform Flipkart. As for the introductory offers, the company is offering a discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI credit and debit cards. Alternatively, customers can avail exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on trade-in deals.

POCO X6 5G: Specification
The POCO X6 smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC along with up to 12GB RAM. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. For imaging, the smartphone features a 64MP primary sensor paired up with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. A 2MP macro camera completes the rear camera setup on the smartphone. The POCO X6 features a 5100mAh battery under the hood and supports 67W fast wired charging.
  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (2712 x 1220) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5100mAh battery, 67W fast charging
  • OS: MIUI 14 based (Android 13)
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP54

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

