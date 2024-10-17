Business Standard
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Infinix Zero Flip foldable debuts in India: Check price, features, and more

Infinix Zero Flip foldable debuts in India: Check price, features, and more

The Infinix Zero Flip will be available for purchase with introductory offers from October 24 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart

Infinix Zero Flip 5G

Infinix Zero Flip 5G

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Infinix has launched the Zero Flip 5G, a clamshell style foldable smartphone, in India. Priced at Rs 49,999, the company’s flip phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor. The smartphone boasts a large cover display, offering access to over 100 optimised applications.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G: Price and availability

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Infinix Zero Flip 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 49,999 and is offered in 8GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage configuration. The flip-style foldable smartphone comes in two colours: Rock Black and Violet Garden.

The smartphone will be available for purchase in India starting October 24 on Flipkart. As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 5,000 on SBI credit and debit cards.
 

Infinix Zero Flip 5G: Details

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G sports a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display of a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,100 nits peak brightness. The cover screen is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Infinix said it has optimised over 100 apps to work on the cover screen, including WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram, LinkedIn, and more. Once unfolded, the smartphone showcases a 6.9-inch foldable screen of a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 1,400 nits.

More From This Section

Philips Air Purifiers

Versuni launches new range of Philips Air Purifiers: Check price, features

Amazon's new Kindle devices

Amazon unveils new range of Kindle readers, including colour display model

Dell XPS 13

Dell XPS 13, powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2, launched: Price, specs

Anbernic RG P01

Anbernic launches wireless gaming controller RG P01: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring goes on sale in India: Check price, offers and features

The flip-style foldable smartphone measures 7.64mm thick when unfolded and weighs 195g. Infinix said that users can flip open the smartphone at any angle between 30 degrees and 150 degrees, thanks to its new hinge mechanism, which has been tested for over 400,000 folds.

For imaging, the Infinix Zero Flip features a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), coupled with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The smartphone also boasts a 50MP camera sensor on the inner foldable display. Various artificial intelligence-powered tools are included, such as AI image search in the gallery and an AI Eraser tool for removing unwanted objects from images. Additionally, the smartphone features an AI Wallpaper generator and AI Image Creator in Notepad for generating images using rough sketches as input.
Additional features include a stereo speaker system tuned by JBL with Hi-Res Audio and multifunctional Near Field Communication (NFC) support.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G: Specifications
  • Cover display: 3.64-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,100 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Main display: 6.9-inch AMOLED, Full HD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,400 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8020
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP main with OIS + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 4,720mAh
  • OS: Android 14

Also Read

India fastest growing premium smartphone market, premium smartphone market in 2023, premium smartphone market in India, Premium smartphone market globally, Apple share in premium smartphone market, Samsung share in premium smartphone market, smartpho

Smartphones priced Rs 10k-20k dominate Indian market: Infinix India CEO

Justin Trudeau

Police went public with diplomat's allegations to prevent violence: Trudeau

Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena split, Maratha unrest: How will Maharashtra vote on November 20?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test in Bengaluru

Full list of India's lowest score in Test cricket history at home, overseas

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, financial stocks drag Sensex 450 pts, at 81,050; Nifty at 24,800

Topics : Infinix Foldable devices Chinese smartphones smartphone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon