Motorola introduces Moto Tag with UWB chip for precise location tracking

Compatible with Google's Find My Device network for Android, the Moto Tag is a Bluetooth tracker with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology for precise location tracking

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motorola forays into a niche wireless tracking device segment with the Moto Tag launch. The Bluetooth tracker is compatible with Android devices that leverages Google’s Find My Device network and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology for precise tracking capabilities. Featuring a circular, Apple AirTag-like design, the Moto Tag can be used to track valuables like wallet, keys, luggage, and more.

Motorola said that the Moto Tag will be available in select markets in the coming months. Although the company has not commented on its availability in the Indian market, it could arrive in the region soon.  
Moto Tag: Details

While the Moto Tag uses Google’s Find My Device network, which is essentially a network of Android devices to locate lost items, the Tag also utilises Ultra Wideband capability on supported Android smartphones to enable precise tracking. The Find My Device network allows tracking from far away distances, and the UWB support allows users to see how near they are to the tag.

The Moto Tag comes with a multifunctional button. Apart from initiating the pairing process with the smartphone, the button enables more functionality. A single press of the button rings the connected smartphone making it easier for the user to find their misplaced device. Additionally, the Tag can be used as a remote capture button for clicking pictures from the smartphone. The tag also comes with IP67 rating for resistance against water and dust. Motorola said that the Moto Tag can sustain immersion up to 1 metre for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, the company claimed one year of battery life on a single battery.

For privacy, the Moto Tag is said to offer end-to-end encryption for users’ location data, only allowing the owner to view its location using the Find My Device app. The Moto Tag is also compatible with “Automatic Unknown Tracker Alerts”, which works across Android and iOS, that allows the user to run a manual scan to check for an unwanted tag following them.
First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

