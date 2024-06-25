Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series gets new colour variants in India: Take a look

Xiaomi has introduced new colour variants of the Redmi Note 13 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G models. The India unit of the Chinese smartphone brand on June 25 announced that the Redmi Note 13 Pro smartphone will be available in a new Scarlet Red coloured variant, which will be added to the existing palette of Arctic White, Midnight Black, and Coral Purple colours. Similarly, the standard Redmi Note 13 is getting a Chromatic Purple colour option besides Prism Gold, Arctic White, and Stealth Black colours.

Both the Scarlet Red coloured variant of the Redmi Note 13 Pro and the Chromatic Purple colour for the Redmi Note 13 are now available for purchases on Mi online store, Mi Home, e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, and at select retail stores.

Xiaomi has also announced a price drop for both the smartphones. The Redmi Note 13 Pro will be available at Rs 24,999 onwards, which is Rs 1000 less than the launch price of Rs 25,999. Additionally, customers purchasing the smartphone can avail a discount of up to Rs 3000 on HDFC, ICICI, SBI and Axis bank cards.

Similarly, the Redmi Note 13 is available for Rs 1000 less than its launch price, starting at Rs 16,999. Customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on using HDFC, ICICI, SBI and Axis Bank cards.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Specification

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (resolution), 120Hz (refresh rates), 1800nits (peak brightness)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear Camera: 200MP (Samsung ISOCELL HP3) OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,000mAh, 67W fast charging

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP54

Redmi Note 13 5G: Specification