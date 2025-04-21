Monday, April 21, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola Edge 60 to debut with Razr 60 series on April 24: What to expect

Motorola Edge 60 to debut with Razr 60 series on April 24: What to expect

The Motorola Edge 60 will reportedly be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and boot on Android 15 out of the box

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Motorola Edge 60 will reportedly be launched alongside the Razr 60 series and Motorola Edge 60 Pro on April 24. Gadgets360 has reported that the Motorola Edge 60 will feature a 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and will run on Android 15. It is also likely to come with a 50MP rear camera and a 50MP front camera. Its report is based on a leak on social media platform X by a user named Evan Blass.
 
Here’s what consumers can expect from the upcoming smartphone from the house of Motorola.

Motorola Edge 60: What to expect

 
According to Gadgets360, the Motorola Edge 60 will resemble its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 50. The camera module will likely feature a raised island on the back panel. The Edge 60 will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to feature a curved display.
 
 
It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 system-on-chip. It might be paired with RAM up to 12GB and a storage capacity of up to 512GB. It is likely to boot on Android 15 out of the box. However, these details might vary depending on the region. 

Also Read

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra to be the first foldable smartphone launch of 2025

Perplexity AI, Motorola, Samsung

Samsung, Motorola to boost AI capabilities on phones through Perplexity AI

Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 Pro

Motorola debuts Moto Book 60 laptop, Pad 60 Pro tab in India: Price, specs

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra foldable smartphone

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite: What to expect

Motorola Pad 60 Pro, Motorola Book 60

Motorola to launch Pad 60 Pro tablet, Book 60 laptop on Apr 17: Check specs

  It will likely be equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera, with a Sony Lytia 700C sensor, coupled with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. At the moment, details about the secondary camera, if any, are not available.
 
It might pack a 5200mAh battery with a charging support of 68W. As per Gadgets360, it will likely have a MIL-STD 810H certification for durability.
 
Further details about the Motorola Edge 60 are expected to be revealed as the launch date nears.

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 21 to win emotes and diamonds

Sam Altman

Saying 'please', 'thank you' adds millions in OpenAI's costs: Sam Altman

Tech Wrap April 18

Tech Wrap April 18: Android XR preview, Instagram Blend, WhatsApp stickers

Google Android XR for smart glasses demo (TED)

Google previews Android XR on smart glasses, Samsung headset: Watch it here

CMF Phone 2 Pro and CMF Buds 2

CMF by Nothing: Everything we know so far of CMF Phone 2 Pro, Buds 2 series

Topics : Motorola Motorola India Motorola phones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025KKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon