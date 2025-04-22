Vivo T4 5G smartphone with 7,300mAh battery launched in India at Rs 21,999

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the T4 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 21,999, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and features a 7,300mAh battery. Vivo claims that the T4 5G is the slimmest smartphone in its segment with such a large battery.
Vivo T4 5G: Price and variants
- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 21,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 23,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 25,999
- Colours: Phantom Grey, Emerald Blaze
Vivo T4 5G: Availability and offers
The Vivo T4 smartphone will be available in India from April 29 on Flipkart, Vivo's e-store, and select retail outlets.
As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on select cards. Alternatively, there is an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals. No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months are also available.
Vivo T4 5G: Details
The Vivo T4 features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak local brightness of 5,000 nits. For imaging, the smartphone includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 2MP depth camera. At the front, there is a 32MP camera that supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps).
On the software front, the device runs on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15. Vivo promises two years of Android updates and three years of security updates. The T4 also offers several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features, including AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, Live Text, AI Note Assistant, Super Documents, and Circle to Search.
The smartphone is equipped with a 7,300mAh battery supporting 90W wired charging. It is rated IP65 for resistance against dust and water splashes.
Vivo T4: Specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
- RAM: Up to 12GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth
- Front Camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7,300mAh, 90W wired charging
- Operating System: Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15
- Protection: IP65