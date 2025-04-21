Monday, April 21, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Xiaomi launches made-in-India Redmi Watch Move: Pricing, features, and more

Xiaomi launches made-in-India Redmi Watch Move: Pricing, features, and more

The Redmi Watch Move will be available to pre-book on April 24, 2025, and will go on sale on May 1, 2025, at a price of Rs 1,999

Redmi Watch Move

Redmi Watch Move

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Redmi has expanded its wearable line-up with the launch of the new Redmi Watch Move. The newly launched smartwatch has a range of health features, more than 140 workout modes, and the company has claimed up to 98.5 per cent tracking accuracy.  Here are the details of the Redmi Watch Move.

Redmi Watch Move: Price and availability

  • Redmi Watch Move Price: Rs 1,999 
  • Colour: Black Drift, Blue Blaze, Silver Sprint, and Gold Rush
The Redmi Watch Move will be available to pre-book on April 24, 2025, and will go on sale on May 1, 2025. The smartwatch will be available for purchase on MI’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s select retail stores.
 

Redmi Watch Move: Details

 
The Redmi Watch Move comes with a 1.85-inch AMOLED display, offering up to 600 nits of brightness and a 2.5D curved design. It includes an Always-on Display feature that shows essential information without needing to activate the screen. The watch uses an anti-allergy, anti-bacterial TPU strap and has an IP68 rating for resistance to water and dust.   

Also Read

China bans 'smart driving' ads after fatal crash involving Xiaomi EV

China bans 'smart driving' ads after fatal crash involving Xiaomi EV

Tech Wrap April 15

Tech Wrap April 15: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, Redmi A5, Apple privacy, more

Redmi A5

Xiaomi debuts Redmi A5 in India at Rs 6499 onwards: Know specs and features

Tech Wrap April 10

Tech Wrap April 10: Xiaomi XPro TVs, Vivo V50e, Sony BRAVIA BZ30L series

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV

Xiaomi X Pro series QLED TVs launched in India: Check price, offers, more

 
Health tracking features include 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, stress tracking, and sleep analysis covering deep sleep, light sleep, and REM phases. The watch also supports menstrual cycle tracking.   
 
The device supports over 140 workout modes, including activities like running, cycling, yoga, and high-intensity interval training. Xiaomi states that the tracking accuracy is up to 98.5 per cent.   
 
Battery life is claimed to be up to 14 days on a full charge. According to Xiaomi, with the Always-on Display turned on, the watch is said to last up to five days. An Ultra Battery Saver Mode is available to conserve power when needed.   
 
The smartwatch runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS and includes functions for managing tasks, notes, calendars, and weather updates. It also supports Bluetooth calling, access to contacts, and Hindi language support. A rotating crown is used to navigate the interface.   
 

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G with AI imaging features launched: Price and specs

Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 Pro

Motorola debuts Moto Book 60 laptop, Pad 60 Pro tab in India: Price, specs

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i

Lenovo debuts Legion Tower 5i desktop with RTX 50 series GPUs: Details

HP OMEN MAX 16 laptop

HP launches OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop with AI performance enhancement tools

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus starts at Rs 22,999: Check specs, features and more

Topics : Xiaomi Redmi smartwatch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon