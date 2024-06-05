Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition goes on sale with introductory offers

The Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition is going on sale today, on June 5, for the first time in India. Announced on May 29, the Phone 2a’s Special Edition features a transparent design, similar to the original model, but with red, yellow, and blue colour accents underneath the back panel for new visual identity.

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition: Price and introductory offer

Nothing is offering the Phone 2a Special Edition only in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, at Rs 27,999. As for the introductory offers, there will be a Rs 1,000 discount from select bank cards.

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition: Details

The Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition has white as base colour and grey coloured sections around the camera module and on the lower half. The camera module itself is in blue, and there are red and yellow accents scattered all over to highlight certain elements on the back.

Except for the design, the Special Edition is identical to the standard Phone 2a. It sports a 6.7-inch fullHD AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro system-on-chip, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. It has a dual 50-megapixel camera system on the rear, and a 32MP camera on the front. 5000 mAh battery, supported by 45W wired charging, powers the smartphone. The Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition boots Android 14 operating system-based Nothing OS.

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition: Specifications