OnePlus 12 Glacial White launched, sale in India starts from Jun 6: Details

OnePlus on June 3 introduced its premium flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, in a new Glacial White colour. The Chinese smartphone maker said that the OnePlus 12 Glacial White’s design is inspired by glaciers and snowscapes. Additionally, OnePlus said that it has designed the OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour using an embedded etching process and the phone features a glass back with a frosted texture. The new colour variant will join Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colour options that are already available for purchase.

OnePlus 12 Glacial White: Price, availability and offers

Priced at Rs 64,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, the OnePlus 12 Glacial White will be available from June 6 on OnePlus India website and e-commerce platform Amazon India. Offline, the smartphone will be available at OnePlus Experience Stores and select other retailers.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards. Additionally, OnePlus is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on the Glacial White variant, applicable from the launch day up until June 20.

The company is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000 on trade-in deals in addition to a 12 months no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan.

OnePlus 12: Details

The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate with 4500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The OnePlus 12 smartphone gets a triple-camera system on the rear, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS. On the front, the smartphone features a 32MP camera sensor. The OnePlus 12 is powered by a 5,400mAh battery supported by 80W SUPERVOOC fast wired and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging capability.