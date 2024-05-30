Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Motorola launches Moto G04s budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Motorola offers the Moto G04s in 4GB RAM and 64GB GB on-board storage configurations, priced at Rs 6,999

Moto G04s

Motorola Moto G04s

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s Lenovo-owned Motorola on May 30 launched in India the Moto G04s smartphone. Priced at Rs 6,999 the budget smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage configuration. The smartphone boasts 50-megapixel rear camera, display of 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000 mAh battery, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Motorola Moto G04s: Price, variants, and availability
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Priced at Rs 6,999, the Moto G04s smartphone will be available on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart from June 5.

Motorola Moto G04s: Specification

Offered in Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue and Sunrise Orange colour options, the Moto G04s smartphone features acrylic glass with PMMA finish on the back. The smartphone boasts sleek 7.99mm thin construction and weighs 178g. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 6.6-inch HD display of 90Hz refresh rate, protected with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Moto G04s supports Dolby Atmos audio.

The Moto G04s smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T606 processor. The phone comes with 4GB RAM, which can be extended to 8GB using virtual RAM feature. The smartphone comes with 64GB on-board storage. There is a dedicated microSD card slot for external storage support, up to 1TB.

Imaging on the moto g04s is covered by the 50MP main camera at the back and a 5MP camera on the front.

  • Display: 6.6-inch IPS-LCD display, HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: UNISOC T606 processor
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 15W wired
  • OS: Android 14
  • Protection: Gorilla Glass 3, IP52

Topics : Motorola Motorola phones Motorola India smartphones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon