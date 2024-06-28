OnePlus Pad Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 unveiled: Specs, features

OnePlus has introduced the Pad Pro tablet in China. Based on the OnePlus Pad, the Pro model boasts a 3K resolution display in 7:5 aspect ratio and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. While China's smartphone maker has confirmed global launch, yet, the OnePlus Pad Pro is likely to arrive in more regions, including India, in the coming months.

OnePlus Pad Pro: Details Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the OnePlus China, the Pad Pro sports a 12.1-inch display of 3K resolution. The panel offers a maximum of 144Hz refresh rate and 900 nits peak brightness level. Additionally, the company said that the 7:5 aspect ratio allows the tablet to display more content at once compared to the standard 16:10 and 3:2 aspect ratio displays. For enhancing the visual experience, the company has added support for Dolby Vision HDR for compatible content.

The Pad Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC) and is offered with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB on-board storage options. OnePlus has incorporated a 9,510 mAh capacity battery into the tablet that supports 67W SUPERVOOC wired charging.

In the company’s home country, the OnePlus Pad Pro is available in Green and Gray colour variants. The tablet features a sleek design, measuring 6.49mm at its thinnest point while tipping the scales at 584g.

OnePlus Pad Pro: Specifications