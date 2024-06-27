Business Standard
Realme Buds Air6 Pro earphones go on sale: Price, introductory offers, more

The Realme Buds Air6 Pro will be available for purchase online on the company's website and e-commerce platform Flipkart, and offline at select retail stores

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Launched on June 20, the Realme Buds Air6 Pro will go on sale at 12 pm on June 27. The wireless earbuds will be available online on the Realme website and e-commerce platform Flipkart, and offline at select retail stores. The Realme Buds Air6 Pro boasts dual audio drivers, active noise cancelling, spatial audio sound effect, multi-point connectivity, and noise cancelling microphones.

Realme Buds Air6 Pro: Price and introductory offers
The Realme Buds Air Pro are offered in Titanium Twilight and Silver Blue colours at Rs 4,999. Customers can avail a discount of Rs 300 on select bank cards and an introductory price discount of Rs 500 on the purchase from Realme website and Flipkart.

Realme Buds Air6 Pro: Details

The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro features active noise cancelling (ANC) technology, up to 50dB. The wireless earbuds boast 6-mic set-up and dual audio drivers for enhanced calls and audio experience. The Buds Air 6 Pro features an 11mm main driver for bass production alongside a 6mm micro-planar tweeter. The buds also offer support for high-resolution Bluetooth codecs such as Lossless Digital Audio Codec (LDAC) that offers audio experience along with 360-degree spatial audio effect, Dynamic Bass Boost, and Mindflow mode. As for the battery, the company claims up to 40 hours of playback time. The earbuds also feature 55ms super low latency and dual-device connection 2.0.

Realme Buds Air6 Pro: Specifications

Audio: Dual drivers (11mm + 6mm)
ANC: Yes, up to 50dB
Sound: 360-degree spatial audio effect and Dynamic Bass Boost
Battery: Up to 40 hours
Mics: Six
Connectivity: Bluetooth, support multi-point for up to two simultaneous connections
Topics : Realme Realme India Wireless Earphones Technology gadgets

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

