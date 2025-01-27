Business Standard

Tech wrap Jan 27: Google Gemini UI, Lava Yuva Smart launch, Nothing Phone

Gemini new interface on Android. Lava Yuva Smart launched. Nothing schedules product launch for March 4. Google Search URLs. DeepSeek R1 AI model

BS Tech New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Google is expanding the availability of the redesigned Gemini AI assistant interface on Android devices. The new interface, initially previewed on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, is already accessible on select Google Pixel models and is set to roll out to additional Android devices soon.
   
Indian smartphone maker Lava has introduced its budget-friendly Yuva Smart smartphone. Featuring the UNISOC 9863A processor, an HD+ display, a 13MP main camera, and a 5000mAh battery, the device aims to provide a seamless experience for first-time smartphone users, according to the company.
 
 

Consumer technology firm Nothing has confirmed a product launch on March 4. In a teaser posted on X (formerly Twitter), the company revealed an image hinting at the rear camera module of a new smartphone. The post was captioned, "Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT."
   
Google has announced a refinement in how URLs are displayed in mobile search results. Users will soon notice a simplified and cleaner format for URLs, showing only the domain name for a more streamlined look.
   
Chinese AI research institution DeepSeek gained global recognition with the launch of its open-source AI model, DeepSeek-R1. The model, according to the lab, competes with major players like OpenAI in areas including mathematical reasoning, code generation, and cost efficiency, marking a significant development in the AI field.
   
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning about security vulnerabilities in older versions of Google Chrome on Windows PCs, Macs, Linux devices, and Chromebooks running outdated ChromeOS versions. The advisory urges users to update their browsers to the latest version.
   
Apple is prioritising upgrades to its AI capabilities, focusing on improving Siri and its in-house AI models. According to Bloomberg, John Giannandrea, Apple’s head of artificial intelligence, has made enhancing Siri and AI infrastructure a key goal for 2025.
   
OPPO has disclosed new details about its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Find N5, including support for Qi wireless charging. Set for a February launch in China, the device may also debut in other markets as the OnePlus Open 2.
   
Major Indian media outlets, along with Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in a New Delhi court. The case alleges that OpenAI improperly used copyrighted material from news platforms by scraping and reproducing it without permission, Reuters reported.
   
Telecom operators Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi have rolled out updated plans for customers following TRAI’s guidelines. These new plans cater to users who primarily use phones for calls and SMS, with minimal or no data usage requirements.

Topics : Oppo Gemini AI Lava smartphones Nothing Technology Apple

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

