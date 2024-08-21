Pixel 9 series: Google charger to Buds, check bundle offers on pre-orders

It is the last day to pre-order Google’s latest Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones in India. Both the smartphones are available for pre-orders on e-commerce platform Flipkart and at Croma and Reliance Digital stores. On Flipkart, there are bank discounts, option for no-cost EMI, and bundle deals offered on pre-orders. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will be available for purchase starting August 22. Check the pre-order offers below:

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL: Pre-order offers on Flipkart

Both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL models are open for pre-orders. For the final day of pre-ordering, customers can benefit from additional offers beyond bank discounts and no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans.