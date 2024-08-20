OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with sound by Dynaudio launched: Check price, features

OnePlus on August 20 launched the Buds Pro 3 in India. These third-generation wireless earbuds feature a new design, dual audio drivers, active noise cancellation, and support for spatial audio. The earbuds are tuned with sound profiles by Dynaudio and, while designed primarily for Android, they are also compatible with Apple devices via the companion app, Hey Melody. Here is everything you need to know about the OnePlus Buds Pro 3:

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Price and variants

Price: Rs 11,999 Colours: Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Availability and introductory offers

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be available in India starting August 23 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. Offline, the earbuds will be available at select retail stores, including Reliance Digital and Croma.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail of a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards. There is also an option for a no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to 12 months.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: What’s new

The third-generation Buds Pro 3 bring several upgrades, including a redesigned case and earbuds, enhanced audio performance, improved noise cancellation, and better battery life. The earbuds feature a new pebble-shaped case coated with vegan leather on the front and back. The design also includes gesture-driven voice control, complementing the existing pinch controls.

In terms of audio, the Buds Pro 3 are equipped with dual drivers – an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter – with each managed by dual DACs (Digital-to-Analogue Converters). The sound profiles are tuned by Dynaudio, and the earbuds support spatial audio with head-tracking, powered by Google spatial audio technology.

The Buds Pro 3 offer fast pairing with Android devices through Google Fast Pair and support multi-connectivity for pairing with up to two devices simultaneously.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Specifications