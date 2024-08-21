Business Standard
OPPO F27 5G with AI camera features launched in India: Know price, specs

The OPPO F27 5G smartphone is now available in India on OPPO e-store, select retail stores and e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon

OOPO F27 5G

OOPO F27 5G

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

China’s OPPO has launched the F27 5G smartphone in India. The OPPO F27 5G features a circular camera module at the rear, flanked by dynamic Halo LED lights that pulsate to the beat of music. Additionally, the smartphone includes OPPO’s suite of artificial intelligence features, such as image editing tools and generative AI capabilities for text generation and summarisation.

OPPO F27 5G: Price and variants
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 22,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999
Colours: Amber Orange and Emerald Green

OPPO F27 5G: Availability and offers

The OPPO F27 5G is now available in India on the OPPO e-store, select retail stores, and e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.

Introductory offers include a 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 1,800 with cards from select banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank. There is also an option for a no-cost equated monthly instalment plan for up to six months.

Additionally, OPPO is offering screen damage protection for 180 days at no extra cost.

OPPO F27 5G: Design and Build

The OPPO F27 5G features a circular camera module at the back, similar to the OPPO F27 Pro Plus, but with a dynamic Halo Light LED setup that syncs and pulsates with music. The Halo Light can also be customised to notify users of messages and updates.

The smartphone has a sleek and lightweight design, measuring 7.69mm thick and weighing 187g. It features OPPO’s Armour Body protection, which uses a high-strength alloy framework to protect internal components. The device also has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

OPPO F27 5G: AI Features

The OPPO F27 includes the Google Gemini-powered AI Toolbox, initially launched with the Reno 12 series. The AI Toolbox offers productivity tools such as AI Speak, which converts text on screen to speech; AI Writer, which generates email drafts based on text prompts; and AI Summary, which summarises the textual content of a webpage. Additionally, the F27 features AI Recording Summary, which provides text summaries and transcriptions of voice recordings in the native recording app.

For photo editing, the smartphone includes tools like AI Eraser 2.0 for removing unwanted objects, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 for generating cutouts, and the OPPO AI Studio app for creating images based on available templates.

OPPO F27 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.66-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 92.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio, FHD+ resolution, 1200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary with Auto Focus + 2MP depth
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 45W SUPERVOOC wired
  • OS: Android 14-based ColorOS 14

Topics : Oppo smartphone Oppo India artifical intelligence

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

