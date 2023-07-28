Chinese smartphone brand POCO on Friday forayed into the audio category in India with the launch of the POCO Pods. Priced at Rs 1,199, these POCO’s maiden wireless earbuds boast environmental noise cancellation and support for quick charging. The wireless earbuds, POCO Pods, will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart starting July 29."With a vision to empower every Indian with premium technology, we proudly enter the Indian AIoT space, starting with the launch of POCO Pods. The POCO Pods are a perfect fusion of cutting-edge innovation, seamless connectivity, and unmatched audio performance. We remain committed to delivering extraordinary experiences and introducing an exciting technology portfolio for our users," said Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India.Also Read: Samsung confirms Galaxy fan-edition smartphone is in the pipeline: ReportPOCO Pods: Features and specificationsThe POCO Pods features a 12mm audio driver. The earbuds are rated by the company to offer a battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. The earbuds support quick charge, and a 10-minute charge is said to provide the earbuds with a talking time of about 90 minutes. The pods boast environmental noise cancellation for distraction free experience. The POCO Pods feature touch control. Besides, there is support for Google Fast Pair. Powered by Bluetooth v5.3, the earbuds support Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) mode for efficient connectivity.Tuned for bass-rich sound, the POCO Pods are said to provide a rich-and-clear sound. Designed to cater to gamers, movie lovers, and music enthusiasts, the earbuds feature low latency of up to 60ms.Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series goes up for pre-orders in India: Details hereAs for the design, the earbuds are sweat-and-splash resistant (IPX4 rated).