Japanese electronics manufacturer Sony on Wednesday launched in India the Bravia 85X95L 4K Mini LED TV. The Bravia 85X95L 4K Mini LED TV has been priced at Rs 599,990. It will be available in all Sony stores, major electronic stores, Amazon India and Flipkart from 26 July.The Bravia 85X95L 4K Mini LED TV: FeaturesPowered by the Sony Cognitive Processor XR, the Bravia 85X95L Mini LED TV boasts its XR Backlight Master Drive technology that uses a local dimming algorithm to deliver deep blacks and natural mid-tones. The Mini LED TV features the Sony XR Triluminos Pro technology, which provides access to over a billion colours.The Bravia 85X95L Mini LED TV is powered by XR 4K upscaling technology, which provides entertainment close to 4K quality, irrespective of the content or source. Rounding off the package is the Sony XR Clear Image and Sony XR Motion Clarity enhance technologies for true UHD experience.The Bravia 85X95L Mini LED TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode for an immersive cinematic experience. On the audio front, the TV features Acoustic Multi-Audio+ and additional frame tweeters, XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling, and Acoustic Centre Sync. On the design front, the Bravia 85X95L Mini LED TV features a minimalist one-slate design with a single pane of tempered glass along with a minimized bezel. At 120 frames per second (FPS), over the HDMI 2.1, the Mini LED TV provides an avenue for smooth and responsive gameplay.