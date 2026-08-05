JioTag 2 with Apple Find My, Google Find Hub support launched: Details here

Reliance Jio has launched the JioTag 2, expanding its portfolio of Bluetooth item trackers. The second-generation model is compatible with Apple's Find My and Google's Find Hub networks. This means the JioTag 2 is compatible with both Android and iPhone devices, enabling users to locate everyday items such as keys, wallets, bags and luggage through their phones' native tracking services.

The JioTag 2 builds on the original JioTag launched in 2023. Its biggest upgrade is support for both Google Find Hub and Apple Find My, whereas the JioTag Go only supported Google's tracking ecosystem.

Jio Tag 2: Price and availability

Price: Rs 1,249 per tag

Colours: Black, Green and Red

Availability: Amazon India

JioTag 2: Details

The key upgrade the JioTag 2 brings is support for both Google’s Find Hub and Apple’s Find My networks. This will allow Android users to pair the tracker and locate it within Google's Find Hub service, while iPhone and iPad users can use Apple's Find My app to locate tagged items without relying on a separate companion application.

The device connects using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and includes a 120 dB built-in buzzer that can be activated through the paired app to help locate nearby belongings. When the tracker moves outside Bluetooth range, its location can be updated anonymously through nearby compatible Android or iOS devices connected to Google's and Apple's crowdsourced tracking networks.

The tracker also includes Lost Mode, allowing users to mark an item as missing so that its location can be updated if another compatible device detects it.

Unlike GPS trackers, the JioTag 2 does not require a SIM card, mobile data connection or subscription plan. Instead, it relies on Bluetooth connectivity and community-powered location updates provided by Google's and Apple's tracking networks.

Powering the tracker is a replaceable coin-cell battery that is rated to last up to one year under normal usage. Jio also includes an additional battery in the box, extending the total usable battery life to around two years.

The JioTag 2 has an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water splashes. It features a polycarbonate body with an integrated hole that allows it to be attached directly to keychains, backpacks, handbags or luggage. According to the company, the tracker weighs 30 g and measures 101 x 62 x 17 mm in dimension.

How it compares with first-gen JioTag

The JioTag 2 combines features introduced across Jio's earlier trackers. The original JioTag worked with the JioThings app on both Android and iOS, while the JioTag Go adopted Google's Find My Device ecosystem but dropped support for Apple's Find My network.

With the latest model, Jio brings compatibility with both major tracking platforms into a single device. This allows users to continue using the tracker even if they switch between Android and iPhone in the future, while also broadening its appeal to households that use devices from both ecosystems.

In terms of pricing, the JioTag 2 sits between Jio's earlier trackers. It is priced at Rs 1,249, making it more expensive than the original JioTag, which launched at Rs 749 in June 2023, but more affordable than the JioTag Go, introduced at Rs 1,499 in December 2024. With support for both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub, the JioTag 2 also brings the broadest compatibility in Jio's tracker lineup while retaining a mid-range price point.