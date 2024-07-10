Motorola launches Moto g85 5G in India with curved pOLED display: Details

China’s Lenovo -owned smartphone brand Motorola has launched its Moto g85 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone features a 3D curved pOLED display of 120 Hz refresh rate, making it the maiden Moto g-series smartphone to get a 3D curved display. The smartphone also sports a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Motorola Moto g85 5G: Price and variants Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 8GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 17,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,999 The Moto g85 smartphone is offered in three Pantone curated colours and finishes – Olive Green and Cobalt Blue in Vegan Leather finish, and Urban Gray in Acrylic Glass finish.

Motorola Moto g85 5G: Availability and offers

The Motorola Moto g85 5G smartphone will be available for purchase in India from July 16, 12PM onwards on Motorola’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1000 on select bank cards. Additionally, customers purchasing the device from Flipkart can get a discount of up to Rs 1000 on trade-in deals on top of the exchange value of the older device. There is also an option for no cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to nine months.

Motorola Moto g85 5G: Details and specifications

The Moto G85 smartphone sports a 6.7-inch 3D curved pOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and 1600nits peak brightness level. The display is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and is offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. The Moto G85 gets a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 33W fast wired charging.

In the imaging department, the Moto G85 smartphone boasts a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony Lytia 600) with OIS support. The primary camera at the back is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 32MP camera sensor.

Full specifications-