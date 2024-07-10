Samsung introduces Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, Buds 3 series: Details here

Alongside the Galaxy Z series foldable devices, Samsung on July 10 launched the Galaxy Buds 3 series, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra. While the Galaxy Watch 7 is a season upgrade over the predecessor, the Watch Ultra is a new addition to the line-up focused on durability. The Buds 3 series, however, is nothing like the previous generation models. Like the foldable devices, the Watch series and Buds series are enhanced by Galaxy AI features. All three devices are now available for pre-orders in India with introductory offers and bank discounts. General availability of the devices will start from July 24.

Samsung Galaxy 7 and Watch Ultra: Details

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Rs 59,999

Colours: Titanium Gray, Titanium White and Titanium Silver

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm Bluetooth): Rs 29,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm LTE): Rs 33,999

Colours: Green and Cream

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm Bluetooth): Rs 32,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm LTE): Rs 36,999

Colours: Green and Silver

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series: Price

Galaxy Buds 3: Rs 14,999

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Rs 19,999

Colours: Silver and White

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 series: Pre-booking offers

Galaxy Watch 7: Bank discount of Rs 8,000 from select banks. Upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 on trade-in deals.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Bank discount of Rs 10,000 from select banks. Upgrade bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on trade-in deals.

Galaxy Buds 3: Bank discount of Rs 4,000 from select banks. Upgrade bonus of up to Rs 4,000 on trade-in deals.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Bank discount of Rs 5,000 from select banks. Upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on trade-in deals.

Galaxy Watch 7: Details

Galaxy Watch 7 features a new BioActive sensor, which Samsung said offers more accurate measurement for existing metrics and enables more advanced features. Samsung said that the Galaxy Watch 7 features the most powerful processor based on 3nm architecture, which offers 30 per cent more power efficiency. In addition, the Galaxy Watch 7 boasts a dual-frequency GPS system for precise location tracking capabilities.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Details

Samsung said that the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the company’s more rugged and adventure-centric smartwatch. Taking inspiration from the circular dial design of the standard Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra gets titanium cushioning around to give it a more squared-off design. The Galaxy Watch Ultra features Titanium Grade 4 frame for durability and 10ATM water resistance. Samsung said that the Galaxy Watch Ultra can also operate in more extreme environments for tracking advanced fitness experiences like swimming in the ocean to cycling in extreme environments.

Samsung has also introduced a new Functional Threshold Power (FTP) metric that allows users to track their cycling more accurately and in a more personalised manner. The Galaxy Watch Ultra also features a new Quick Button that the company said can instantly initiate and control workouts and map other functions to suit users' needs. In addition to the display that reaches a peak brightness level of 3000 nits, galaxy watch automatically switches to Night Mode for readability in the dark.

Samsung said that the watch features the longest battery life within the Galaxy Watch line-up, offering up to 100 hours in Power Saving and 48 hours in Exercise Power Saving mode.

Galaxy Buds 3 series: Details

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series introduces a completely new design that the company calls “Blade” design. Samsung said that with Galaxy AI integration, the new Galaxy Buds are capable of optimising sound by both wearing & surroundings as well as a more enhanced adaptive noise cancellation experience. According to the company, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro constantly collects and identifies surrounding sound and automatically adjusts the optimal level of noise and sound without manual adjustment through Adaptive Noise Control, Siren Detect, and Voice Detect. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro also comes with improved two-way speakers with planar tweeters for better high range sound production, and Dual Amplifiers.